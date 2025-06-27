UEFA to Decide Crystal Palace’s Europa League Fate Today

UEFA executives will meet this Friday to decide whether Crystal Palace will be allowed to play in next season’s Europa League.

The Eagles won the FA Cup to qualify for Europe for the first time in their history but UEFA must decide if they have breached its multi-club ownership rules.

The expectation is that the outcome of the hearing will be announced by this evening.

On Monday it was announced New York Jets owner Woody Johnson has signed a “legally binding contract”to buy John Textor’s 43% stake in Crystal Palace in a deal believed to be worth close to £190m.

Palace are under threat of losing their spot in Europe on the basis of Textor’s involvement at the club.

UEFA has been considering whether Palace breached its multi-club ownership rules which bars linked clubs from competing in the same European competition.

Textor has a stake in French club Lyon, who also qualified for the Europa League.

Palace insisted Textor has no significant control at Palace despite his shareholding at the club.

There was a further twist this week when Lyon suffered relegation into Ligue 2because of their poor financial state, which could prevent the French side from playing in Europe altogether.