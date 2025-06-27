Shettima Seeks Private Sector Support on Policy Reforms

Vice President, Kashim Shettima has advocated for support from the organised private sector on the myriads of reforms being carried out by the Federal Government in order to build a resilient and inclusive economy.

Speaking at the opening session of the 4th edition of Nigeria Employers’ Summit with a theme, “Enabling Sustainable Enterprise in a Transitioning Economy; Aligning Fiscal, Trade and Regulatory Reforms for Rapid National Development,” held in Abuja, Shettima tated that the nation was currently undergoing a transition with the wave of bold reforms that are designed to steer our volatility economy into becoming a more stable, sustainable economy.

Represented by the Special Adviser to the President on Job Creation and MSME, Temitola Adekunle-Johnson, he stressed that though these reforms, may be difficult in the short-term, they are meant to lay the groundwork for a more transparent, competitive, diversified and investor-friendly business environment.

“The vision of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration is to build an economy where sustainable enterprises, like yours, can thrive, create decent jobs, and contribute to a society where prosperity is shared by all, not just a privileged few. And it is for this very purpose that this administration is committed to the intricate but essential task of ensuring that its fiscal, trade, and regulatory reforms are aligned to enable sustainable enterprise in Nigeria,” he stated.

Also speaking at the occasion, The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo expressed the commitment of the Federal Government to embark on policy that would drive growth for the private sector.

Tunji-Ojo noted that President Bola Tinubu is willing to collaborate with the private sector to achieve collective good.

Citing instance of collaborative approach between President Bola Tinubu administration and NECA, Tunji-Ojo noted that through the Expatriate Administration and Visa Policy, both the government and the private sector contributed a great deal in finetuning and arriving at a more satisfactory policy document that addresses issues such as quota abuse and streamline visa processes adding that the policy is expected to come into effect by July 1, 2025.

In his welcome address, the Director General, NECA, Adewale Smatt-Oyerinde stated that the essence of the summit was to build consensus around Federal Government policy reforms with a view to transforming them into actions that are favorable to businesses.

Smatt-Oyerinde noted that NECA as a body remains determined to working with government to create an economy that is not only competitive but can serve as platform to advance African economy.