Ekiti 2026: CNPP Cautions Politicians Against Politics of Bitterness, Blackmails

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

As the 2026 Ekiti State governorship election draws nearer, the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) in the State has urged politicians to play politics of responsibility and issue-based campaigns devoid of bitterness, falsehood and blackmail.

Addressing a press conference in Ado Ekiti on Thursday, the chairman of the body, Pastor Victor Akinola said political parties and politicians are at liberty to conduct primaries that will produce candidates that will be ready to offer better alternative governance blueprints in the state, but warned against “resorting to deliberate falsehood and and claims that are not backed with concrete evidence”.

Specifically, the CNPP frowned on the recent press conference addressed by promoters of a political group , MEGA, which it described as a “tissue of lies, cocktail of falsehood, salad of blackmail and blatant misrepresentation, distortion of facts” against what is on ground in Ekiti State.

According to the CNPP, “we see it as a failed attempt to distract a performing Governor in person of His Excellency, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, who has been acknowledged within and outside Nigeria to have positively turned the fortunes of Ekiti around with verifiable indices on ground.

“When lies, falsehood, half-truths and misrepresentation of facts are left unchallenged, there is a high risk of them being believed and taken as the gospel truth by the unsuspecting members of the public who are consumers of news on the print media, electronic media, internet and social media platforms.

“As responsible and patriotic citizens of Ekiti State, we are compelled to debunk the lies churned out by the trio of Abimbola Olawumi, Motunde Fajuyi and Gbenga Babawibe in the press conference they addressed in the name of MEGA.

“These individuals are not resident in Ekiti so they are not in tune with the reality on ground and that is why they have stayed outside to throw stones at their fatherland and we are in receipt of credible intelligence that they are being sponsored by politicians”.