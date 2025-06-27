Ecobank Nigeria Launches New Premier Branch in Victoria Island, Lagos

Ecobank Nigeria has announced the opening of a new branch dedicated solely to Premier Banking clients.

This branch, located at No 25. Akin Adesola Street in Victoria Island, is dedicated to serving high-net-worth individuals, providing personalized world-class banking services and amenities.

This location offers a bouquet of carefully curated premium banking services enjoyed in the comfort of an exclusive VIP Lounge staffed with dedicated team of relationship managers and supported by a 24X7 contact centre.

Announcing this in Lagos, the Head, Distribution Channels/Sales, Consumer & Commercial Banking at Ecobank, Adeola Ogunyemi, said: “In Nigeria, Ecobank’s mission is to deliver on its promise as the preferred platform for accessible, affordable, and instant banking services to customers. Ecobank remains the go-to bank for pan-African trade and payments.

“Our medium-term goal is to establish ourselves as the leading gateway for facilitating pan-African banking services to our customers in Nigeria. This new premier branch is designed to provide our high-net-worth customers with a suit of exclusive benefits and privileges. This is part of Ecobank’s strategy to cater to the evolving needs of its affluent clientele, offering them a tailored banking solution with enhanced features and privileges.

Ecobank Nigeria Ltd. is a subsidiary of the Ecobank Group, the leading pan-African banking group with operations in 35 African countries and an international presence in four locations (London, Paris, Beijing and Dubai). Ecobank’s unique pan-African platform is designed to help unlock the opportunities of the continent, for the continent, facilitating regional integration, trade and investment across borders.

Ecobank utilizes a broad range of digital platforms such as the Ecobank Mobile App, USSD *326#, Ecobank Online, Ecobank OmniPlus, Ecobank Omnilite, EcobankPay, Ecobank RapidTransfer, ATMs, POS terminals, and a vast distribution network with over 250 branches and approximately 50,000 agency banking locations.