WealthBridge Deepens Youth Engagement at Finance Symposium 

Kayode Tokede

WealthBridge Financial Services has reaffirmed its commitments in shaping the nation’s youth financial future through its active participation in two major youth-focused finance events: The Finance Symposium (T.F.S) 4.0, hosted by the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Finance Student Association, and The Pitch 5.0, organized by Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Students’ Finance Club in Ile-Ife.

At The Finance Symposium 4.0, held in Lagos, WealthBridge participated as both a sponsor and knowledge partner under the theme “Global Finance: Adapting to a New Changing Economic Landscape.”

Representing the Group Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Adekunle Lawal, the Managing Director of WealthBridge Asset Management, Bola Bhadmus, delivered a keynote that resonated deeply with the student audience and financial thought leaders in attendance.

Speaking on the theme Capital as Catalyst: Finance as the Cornerstone of Sector Expansion, Bhadmus challenged attendees to rethink the traditional role of finance, advocating a shift from transactional lending to intentional capital deployment.

His message emphasized that capital must not only be accessible but also smart, coordinated, and deeply connected to sectoral understanding. Drawing from Nigeria’s realities in agriculture, fintech, and power, he illustrated how finance can either entrench inefficiencies or unlock scale—depending on its structure, literacy, and patience.

His remarks reinforced WealthBridge’s position as a pioneer in using financial strategy to shape national development outcomes.

The Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of WealthBridge, Babatope Davies, delivered a highly anticipated keynote address titled,“Rewiring the Compass: Navigating Finance Careers in a Tech-Driven, Sustainable World.” Davies painted a vivid picture of the transformation happening within the finance profession. Using the rise of notable fintech companies and Nigeria’s leapfrogging fintech movement s anchor points, he urged students to think beyond titles and compensation and instead approach finance as a tool for solving real human problems.