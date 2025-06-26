Uzodimma: Imo’s Debts Reduced from N259bn in 2020 to N99bn in 2025

Amby Uneze in Owerri

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has disclosed that his administration has reduced the state debt profile from N259 billion in 2020 to N99 billion in 2025, attributing it to prudent management of state resources.

Uzodimma also expressed appreciation to the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving a new Federal University in the state to be cited in Okigwe with a takeoff grant of N30 billion.

The governor, while presenting a ‘State of the State Address’ to the people of the state last Tuesday at the hallowed Chambers of the Imo State House of Assembly, Owerri, disclosed that “a new Imo is around the corner with the array of developments which his administration is championing.”

He expressed optimism about the future of the state, citing the progress made by his administration in the past five years and six months, and the potential for further development.

Uzodimma explained that the level of work done by his administration in all critical sectors, including programmes that have the potential to attract global attention to Imo State in the nearest future, gave him the confidence that the Imo State of “our collective dream is already at hand.”

The governor, who assured the citizens that Imo State is safe, caring and in the hands of an experienced, honest and ambitious leadership, enjoined all to join hands with the government to build a brighter future for Imo State.

He expressed gratitude to members of the Imo State House of Assembly for their unwavering support in his administration’s efforts to develop the state, and further commended the lawmakers for their collaborative approach, which has enabled the government to implement key projects aimed at boosting the state’s economy and improving the lives of its citizens.

Some notable achievements mentioned in the address include the completion of over 120 roads, construction of the Imo International Conference Centre (now Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Centre), and construction of Flyover at the Assumpta Roundabout, as well as the training of over 100,000 youths in digital skills through the Skill-Up Imo Programme.

The governor, who hinted that most of the projects, including the newly completed Owerri-Mbaise- Obowo- Umuahia road, will be inaugurated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in August, also thanked president for his support that made most of the projects realisable.

Uzodimma also highlighted improvements in healthcare infrastructure and services, implementation of Imo Health Insurance Scheme, as well as the revitalisation of the civil service and public institutions.

He equally disclosed that the state Internally Generated Revenue has grown from N400 million in 2020 to nearly N4billion in 2025 as a result of prudent financial management.

This, he said, attracted the interest of development partners and sub-national governments to support the government in her development efforts.

While expressing gratitude to the people for their support, he emphasised his administration’s commitment to delivering the benefits to the citizen, urging Imo people to support the efforts to make the state the destination for socio-economic development.

“As you know, I have always maintained that I have a covenant with God to serve the people of Imo State with honesty, integrity, and transparency. I have held firmly to this commitment since I took oath of office on January 15, 2020,” he stated, assuring the people that Imo State is in a good state of health and making progress in virtually all frontiers.

Earlier, the Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Chike Olemgbe, welcomed the governor and his entourage to their Chambers, and lauded him for his superlative performance in all areas, noting that the state under his leadership has been transformed in many areas.

Olemgbe, who also reeled out the numerous projects executed by the governor also said that the Assembly has enjoyed a good working relationship with him.

The highpoint of the meeting was the vote of implicit confidence which the Assembly passed on the governor for his performance both in Imo State and throughout the country as an All Progressives Congress leader following a motion moved by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu, which includes the endorsement of President Tinubu for a second term in office.