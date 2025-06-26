Tinubu Signs Four Tax Reform Bills Into Law

* Says reforms’ll ease burden on working families

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday afternoon signed four landmark tax reform bills into law, unifying Nigeria’s fragmented tax system, remove redundant overlaps, boost investor confidence, enhance transparency, and promote coordinated efforts across all levels.

The four new laws are the Nigeria Tax Law (Fair Taxation), Nigeria Tax Administration Law, Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Law, and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Law.

At a brief ceremony held in his office at the State House, Abuja, the president described the legislation as a clear departure from previous policies, emphasising that the reforms are designed to ease the burden on working families, small businesses and low-income earners, while eliminating inefficiencies that have long plagued Nigeria’s fiscal structure.

President Tinubu made a nationwide appeal for collective action, saying: “This is our rallying cry: Simplify. Reform. Grow. Let the World know that Nigeria is open for business and this time, everyone has a fair shot. We are betting on a new Nigeria and building it block by block.”

President Tinubu had said in a post on his verified X handle @officialABAT on Thursday that the new tax limit forms the groundwork for the Nigeria of tomorrow, focused on unlocking opportunities for all.

“We are also building a framework for the Nigeria of tomorrow-leaner, fairer and laser focused on unlocking opportunities for all.”

He explained that with the new tax reform laws, his administration is now laying the foundation for a tax regime that is fair, transparent and fit for a modern, ambitious Nigeria.

The president also said in the Tweet: “These reforms go beyond streamlining tax codes. They deliver the first major, pro-people tax cuts in a generation, targeted relief for low-income earners, small businesses, and families working hard to make ends meet.

“For too long, our tax system has been a patchwork-complex, inequitable and burdensome. It has weighed down the vulnerable and shielded inefficiency. That era ends today.

“We are laying a foundation for a tax regime that is fair, transparent and fit for a modern, ambitious Nigeria. A tax regime that rewards enterprise, protects the vulnerable, and mobilises revenue without punishing productivity.”

The historic presidential assent ceremony was witnessed by top government functionaries including the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas; Senate Majority Leader, Senator Jibrin Barau; House Majority Leader, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere; Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa and his House counterpart, Hon. James Faleke.

Details later…