Tenebe Takes Over from Shaibu as Bendel Insurance FC Chairman

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

As part of efforts to reposition the Board of Bendel Insurance Football Club, ahead of the 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season, the Executive Chairman of Edo State Sports Commission, Mr. Amadin Desmond Enabulele, has confirmed the appointment of Emperor Jarret Tenebe as the new Chairman of the club . He also announced the immediate dissolution of the previous board.

In a statement released by Enabulele’s Media Officer, Edoko Wilson Edoko, on Tuesday, he said Tenebe succeeds Mr. Philip Shaibu, former deputy governor of Edo State who was recently appointed Director General of the National Institute for Sports (NIS) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“This decision is in line with the broader objective to revamp Edo’s sports infrastructure in accordance with His Excellency, Governor Monday Okpebholo’s vision.

“Bendel Insurance finished last season in fifth place, and with Emperor Tenebe’s wealth of experience in football management, we are confident he will take the club to greater heights,” Enabulele stated.

He added: “Governor Okpebholo is passionate about leveraging sports as a tool for youth empowerment and development. This restructuring is the first step in a holistic overhaul of Edo’s sports ecosystem.”

According to the statement, the official unveiling ceremony of Emperor Tenebe as the new Chairman of Bendel Insurance FC is scheduled for next week.

Responding, Emperor Tenebe, who is also the state Chairman of Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) expressed his appreciation for the appointment and pledged to build on the club’s achievements.

“I am well-versed in football administration and always strive for excellence. I thank the Chairman of the Sports Commission and the Board for this opportunity. We will hit the ground running and work to consolidate on Bendel Insurance’s recent successes,” Tenebe said.