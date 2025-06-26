Super Falcons Land in Casablanca in Quest for 10th WAFCON Title

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nine-time African champions, Super Falcons, arrived in Morocco’s economic capital, Casablanca last night from the Portuguese capital, Lisbon as they search for Nigeria’s 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title.

The pair of China-based forward Folashade Ijamilusi and USA-based Asisat Oshoala arrived in Casablanca ahead of the Nigerian delegation comprised of 22 players and team officials.

They flew straight to the Moroccan city as they were not part of the team that played the friendly in Lisbon where goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, defender Shukurat Oladipo and veteran forward Francisca Ordega each had a game to remember.

After securing that goalless draw in the friendly with Portugal on Monday evening, the Super Falcons will open their 13th women’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign against Tunisia at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca on Sunday, 6th July. Their next fixture is against Botswana and Algeria in the group phase.

The Super Falcons have never failed to reach the last four at the Women Africa Cup of Nations, since it was launched as the African Women Championship in 1998. Winners in 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2018, the Falcons made the last four in 2008, 2012 and 2022.