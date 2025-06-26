Stakeholders Harp on Collaboration, Regulations to Enhance Urban Mobility

Stakeholders drawn from the transportation sector and law enforcement agencies have canvassed the need for collaborative approach, increased safety education as well as standardisedregulations to address security challenges arising from ride-hailing services in Nigeria.

The stakeholders made the call during the inDrive Safety Education Summit 2.0, which held recently.

In his welcome address, the Country Representative, inDriveNigeria, Timothy Oladimeji stated that the summit was conceived with the aim of fashioning out insights that would help the platform to work with other stakeholders with a view to ensuring safety of both drivers and riders while also bridging users’ education gap about its safety features.

He disclosed that inDrive has invested heavily in technology to improve its safety features.

Delivering his keynote address, Commissioner for Transportation, Lagos State, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, who was represented by the Director, Public Transport and Commuter Services (PTCS), Adebayo Olusoji, described the gathering as a testament to the collective commitment of stakeholders to creating safer environments for citizens.

According to him, creating streamlined communication channels and fostering a spirit of collaboration among entities, will open doors to innovative solutions that address the pressing issues of traffic congestion, road safety, and emergency response.

“We have seen the impact that enhanced coordination can have in mitigating crises and ensuring quick and effective responses to emergencies. Whether it’s through shared data systems, joint training exercises, or collaborative policy-making, the benefits of interagency coordination are vast. It is time we leverage our collective knowledge and resources to create a harmonized approach to urban mobility,” he said.

Also speaking at the session, Public Relations Officer, Nigerian Police Force, Lagos Command, Benjamin Hundeyin who was represented by the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rapid Response Squad, Lagos Command, Adedayo Abu Sadiq, said the Nigeria Police Force would continue to do everything within the ambit of the law to guarantee the safety of every Nigerian.

Country Public Policy & GovernmentAffairs Manager,inDriveNigeria, Maryanne Momoh-Ige stressed the need for the government to formulate public policy that protects ethical disclosure of data noting that doing so serves as an appropriate framework needed to protect the passengers, the companies, and their fundamental rights to data privacy.