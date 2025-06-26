  • Thursday, 26th June, 2025

Shettima Departs Abuja Thursday On State Visit To Ethiopia

* To participate in launch of Ethiopia’s green legacy programme 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Thursday departed the nation’s capital, Abuja, for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on an official state visit at the invitation of the Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali.

During the visit, the vice-president, according to a release issued by his spokesperson, Stanley Nkwocha, will participate in the official launch of Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Programme, a flagship environmental initiative. 

The programme, designed to combat deforestation, enhance biodiversity, and mitigate the adverse effects of climate change, targets the planting of 20 billion tree seedlings over a four-year period.

In line with strengthening bilateral ties in agriculture and industrial development, Shettima will also embark on a strategic tour of key industrial zones and integrated agricultural facilities across selected regions of Ethiopia. 

These include the Adama Industrial Zone, Mojo Poultry Farm, Shera Dibandiba Mojo Family Integrated Farm, Lume Avocado Nursery Site, and the Bishoftu Pea Youth Farm.

As part of the state visit, Prime Minister Ahmed will host the vice-president and his entourage to a State Dinner at the National Palace, further reinforcing the long-standing diplomatic and cooperative relations between Nigeria and Ethiopia.

Nigeria and Ethiopia share a robust history of bilateral engagement, with notable collaboration in areas of military support, regional peacekeeping and economic partnership. 

This visit aims to deepen those relations, while exploring new opportunities in climate action, food security and sustainable industrialization.

