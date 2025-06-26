SDP Notifies INEC of Gabam’s Suspension Over Alleged Fraud, Gross Misconduct 

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has formally notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of the suspension of its National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, along with two members of the NWC, over allegations bordering on conspiracy, fraud, misappropriation of party funds and gross breach of the party’s constitution.

In a letter dated June 25 and addressed to the INEC chairman, the SDP said the decision to suspend the trio was reached at a scheduled NWC meeting held on Tuesday, June 24, which INEC had been invited to observe, and for which security arrangements were made following intelligence reports of a planned disruption.

Suspended alongside Gabam were Mr. Clarkson Nnadi, the National Auditor and Mr. Ogbonna Uchechukwu, the National Youth Leader.

The party alleged that the three officials were involved in unauthorised withdrawals from the party’s accounts, diversion of funds and financial dealings amounting to hundreds of millions of naira without due process, approval or valid documentation in line with the party’s constitution.

According to the letter by the SDP National Secretary, Dr. Olu Agunloye, “The NWC considered the submissions and resolutions before it and subsequently approved the suspension in accordance with the powers vested in the NWC by the 2012 Constitution of the party as amended.”

The party described the action as necessary and in the best interests of the party, noting that the suspended members would remain barred from all party activities pending the conclusion of internal disciplinary proceedings and criminal investigations.

Speaking earlier on Arise Television, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Rufus Aiyenigba, said the action was part of a broader move to reset the party to its founding ideals of integrity and accountability.

“We got credible information about unauthorised transactions, including party funds being paid into private accounts. The findings were mind-boggling as hundreds of millions were transferred without NWC’s approval. This is not a personal attack; it’s about sanitising the system,” he said.

Aiyenigba also confirmed that the meeting to suspend Gabam was held as scheduled, with 11 out of the 15 NWC members in attendance before the process was violently disrupted.

“The suspended members arrived later with hoodlums who pulled down the party gate. Journalists were assaulted and cameras smashed. But, the resolution had already been taken before the chaos erupted,” the party’s spokesperson added.