Researchers Seek Stronger  Collaboration on Data Policy Devt

Oluchi Chibuzor

Experts in the research industry have called for closer collaboration between the public and private sectors around data in Nigeria, emphasising its importance for policy formulation and national development beyond just project implementation.

This is as the Nigerian insights industry recently convened its first-ever international conference 2025, marking a significant milestone aimed at elevating the profession, fostering critical conversations, and strengthening collaboration between the private sector and government for national development.

Delivering his closing remarks at the end of the four-day international conference held in Lagos with the theme: ‘Beyond The Horizons: AI and the New Frontiers’, President of the Nigerian Marketing Research Association (NiMRA), Seyi Adeoye, said the programme was designed to elevate the industry.

He noted that while government agencies like the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics and the National Population Commission exist, much more can be achieved through stronger collaboration.

Adeoye underscored the critical need for enhanced cooperation between the public and private sectors on data, highlighting the significant gap in data availability when compared to more developed markets such as the United States, Europe, Kenya, and South Africa.

According to him, “Compared to other developed markets—like the US and Europe—there is a very close public-private sector collaboration around data.

“So, the first thing we need is to move beyond project-based interactions and start discussing how we can collaborate to increase the availability of data for policymaking, government planning, and ultimately, national development. That’s where we should be heading as an industry, and we expect the government to also step forward and pursue this kind of collaboration.

“If you look at developed markets—even in Africa, like Kenya and South Africa—you’ll see strong, industry-level collaboration between the public and private sectors. This brings all our experts to the table, making data and information more readily available for the government to plan and plan consistently for national growth.”

He emphasized that the key objective of the conference was to elevate the profession by enhancing industry dialogue and skill sets, exposing participants to global and continental best practices, and reflecting on the role the local industry should play.

“It’s unprecedented for us as an industry to have a multi-day conference that touches on different facets and segments of our field. All the key stakeholders were present, discussing pressing issues and how we can better support the government and policymaking while elevating conversations around Nigeria as both a nation and a corporate entity,” he said.

In his presentation titled: ‘How Brands Can Co-Create with Consumers: The Human-Centric Design Approach’, the Executive Chairman, CMRG, Lanre Fasakin, noted that the industry is evolving into what he described as insight architects.

He stated that gone are the days when agencies simply handed over raw data to clients, adding: “Now, it’s about holding the client’s hand and navigating the information highway together.

“There’s a vast amount of data everywhere you turn. The challenge is how clients can leverage this data to develop effective strategies. The next phase for us is to establish a system where a client’s understanding of insights as a brand, combined with our expertise as researchers, come together to create impact. It’s about collaboration at a higher level.

“It requires being open and proactive. Sometimes, it’s not just about responding to the brief but going further—giving clients access to the myriads of data that exist. As insight architects in an AI-driven world, we must lead the way, guiding clients beyond what they currently envision.”