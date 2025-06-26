QEDNG Unveils Summit to Shape Nigeria’s Creative Economy

QEDNG, the renowned online newspaper published by Mighty Media Plus Network Limited, has announced the launch of the QEDNG Creative Powerhouse Summit. This groundbreaking event will be held on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 10:00 a.m., at the prestigious Radisson Blu Hotel, Isaac John Street, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

With the theme “Financing as Catalysts for a Thriving Creative Economy,” the summit will bring together a diverse group of stakeholders, including industry leaders, investors, policymakers, and emerging talents, to discuss strategies for accelerating growth in Nigeria’s creative sector.

Olumide Iyanda, founder and chief executive officer of Mighty Media Plus Network Limited, highlighted the vision behind the summit: “At QEDNG, we are committed to fostering creativity, credible journalism, and human capital development. This summit serves as a platform to address critical challenges and unlock the vast potential of Nigeria’s creative economy.”

Nigeria’s creative sector, comprising film, music, art, fashion, advertising and digital media, contributes significantly to the country’s GDP and cultural identity. However, it faces barriers such as limited funding, technological deficits, and sustainability issues.

The summit will tackle these challenges by exploring innovative funding solutions, fostering partnerships between creatives and investors, and providing tools for effective financial management. It will also serve as a space for collaboration between creatives, industry leaders, and policymakers to drive sustainable growth.

The event is open to a wide range of participants, including artists, filmmakers, musicians, designers, academics, and financial institutions. It promises to provide attendees with valuable insights and opportunities to build meaningful connections within the industry.

“This summit is a strategic initiative to advance the creative economy,” Mr Iyanda said. “It is designed to bridge gaps, provide resources, and empower stakeholders to drive transformative change. This aligns with QEDNG’s mission to support Nigeria’s cultural and economic development.”

QEDNG continues to be a leading voice in promoting Nigerian culture, creativity, and public affairs. Through the QEDNG Creative Powerhouse Summit, it aims to contribute meaningfully to shaping a vibrant and sustainable creative economy for Nigeria.

Further details about the summit, including the lineup of speakers and panellists, will be announced in the coming weeks.