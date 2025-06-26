PDP National Secretary: Court to Hear INEC, Anyanwu, Udeh-Okoye, Others September 22

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed September 22 for hearing in the suit on the authentic National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While the trial court and appellate court had, last year, sacked Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the National Secretary of the PDP, the Supreme Court had, in a unanimous judgment, held that issues relating to the leadership of a political party are outside the jurisdiction of any court and subsequently voided the judgments of the two lower courts.

However, before the apex court judgment, Anyanwu had approached a Federal High Court in Abuja, for an order of interim injunction restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from accepting, acting on or giving effect to any correspondence from the PDP not signed by him pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

In the ex-parte application marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/254/2025 dated and filed on February 13, Anyanwu through his lawyer, K. C. Njemanze (SAN), had also sought an order of interim injunction restraining the PDP Acting Chairman, Umar Damagun, from dispatching to INEC any correspondence purportedly emanating from PDP signed by the acting chair and not counter signed by him.

After taking arguments from lawyers representing parties in the suit, Justice Inyang Ekwo later fixed judgment for March 25, for judgment.

However, on the scheduled date for judgment, Anyanwu had brought an application seeking to amend their originating process to correct the issue for determination.

Following the request, the court then fixed May 19 for hearing of the motion which was also by parties objected to in the suit.

Besides, Justice Ekwo had slammed a fine of N150,000 against Anyanwu for stalling the court’s judgment.

Following applications for joinder, the court had included the PDP and Mr Udeh-Okoye in the suit as third and fourth defendants.

It also joined the National Vice-Chairman, PDP South-east, Ali Odela and Deputy National Secretary of the party, Setonji Koshoedo as fifth and sixth defendants respectively.

However, the case was later transferred to Justice Umar for determination.

At Thursday’s proceedings, Anyanwu, who was represented by U. C. Njemanze-Aku, informed the court that the matter was originally slated for mention, adding that the plaintiff had received a letter from the fifth defendant requesting that the case be adjourned till September.

Njemanze-Aku told the court that while they are not against the request for adjournment, it would appreciate a shorter date from the court.

Akintoye Balogun, Paul Harris Ogbole (SAN), Paul Erokoro (SAN) and J. C. Alum, who represented the second, third, fourth and sixth respondents respectively, also aligned themselves with the position of the plaintiff.

However, Erokoro informed the court that the issue currently before the court had been resolved by the apex court, adding that the apex court held that the subject matter before the court is the exclusive of political parties.

Erokoro said he would be bringing an application wherein he intends to attach the judgment of the Supreme Court.

Responding, Justice Umar subsequently directed all parties to file their response to the motion for amendment by Anyanwu, adding that the motion, as well as all objections, would be heard on September 22.