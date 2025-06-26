Paga Group Unveils Cloud-based Software for Retailers

Sunday Ehigiator

Paga Group, a leading payments and financial services company in Africa, has launched Doroki, a game-changing retail business management platform designed to help SMEs streamline operations, reduce inefficiencies, and accelerate growth.

Speaking at the Launch event held yesterday in Lagos, the Founder and CEO of Paga Group, Tayo Oviosu, noted that Doroki is a multi-functional platform that consolidates order management, inventory tracking, payments, and customer engagement into a single, user-friendly interface.

According to him, the platform aims to empower SMEs by simplifying operations, providing actionable insights, and helping businesses scale with confidence.

He added, “Whether running a restaurant, retail store, or a distribution network, businesses can now eliminate the hassle of juggling multiple apps and focus on what truly matters – growth.Running a business in today’s fast-paced economy is challenging; managing stock, tracking sales, reconciling payments, and keeping customers happy can feel overwhelming.”

Also speaking, the General Manager of Doroki, Arike Okunowo, added: “Doroki was built by listening to the pain points of real business owners. Whether it’s a restaurant owner struggling with recipe and table management or a retailer experiencing issues with stock-out and product shelf life management (expiry dates), Doroki provides clarity, control, and confidence.

“We’re excited to see how Nigerian businesses leverage this platform to unlock their full potential.”

According to her, “Doroki offers a comprehensive suite of tools designed to streamline operations, enhance customer engagement, and drive business growth. The platform provides smart order management, allowing businesses to track and fulfil orders seamlessly from one dashboard. It also features real-time inventory control, enabling businesses to monitor stock levels, set low-stock alerts, and manage suppliers effortlessly.

“Doroki’s menu and recipe management feature is ideal for food businesses, helping them maintain consistency and reduce waste. The platform also supports flexible payments, accepting cash, card, or Paga mobile payments with ease.”