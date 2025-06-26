Oil Titan, Okunbor Bows Out of Shell after 39 Years of Service

Peter Uzoho





Shell Nigeria and stakeholders in the Nigerian oil and gas industry are currently celebrating the company’s Country Chair, Osagie Okunbor, who is retiring this month after 39 years of impactful and meritorious service in the organisation.

In a statement issued yesterday, which was signed by the Communications Manager of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo), Gladys Afam-Anadu, stakeholders in the oil and gas industry, including government functionaries, regulators, and chief executives of indigenous and international oil companies are joining to honour Okunbor at the milestone ceremonies which began in Abuja Tuesday night.

The dignitaries at the occasion highlighted Okunbor’s contributions to the development of the oil and gas industry in Nigeria especially Nigerian content, and playing key roles in Shell’s investments in Deep-water and in Nigeria.

According to the statement, Shell’s Executive Vice President Nigeria, Marno de Jong, will take on the additional responsibilities of Country Chair in Nigeria.

Jong, was quoted as saying that Okunbor was a respected leader in Shell and the broader industry whose wise counsel and insights have proved invaluable.

“Osagie is a respected leader in Shell and the broader industry whose wise counsel and insights have proved invaluable. Over a career that has lasted nearly 40 years, Okunbor has related with a wide range of stakeholders, from communities to industry leaders, with empathy and excellent relational skills.

“We will all miss his presence and wish him a most enjoyable retirement”, Jong stated.

In his remarks, Okunbor said, “It has been an honour of a lifetime serving my country on a global platform offered by Shell. The Shell values of Honesty, Integrity and Respect for people have been useful in my modest contributions.”

A graduate of University of Benin in Business Administration, Okunbor joined Shell in 1986 and has served in Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Brunei and the Netherlands.

He became Managing Director of the defunct Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd (SPDC) and Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria in 2015.

His previous roles included Vice President, Infrastructure and Logistics in Nigeria; Vice President Human Resources; Sub-Saharan Africa and Senior Advisor, Upstream International Operated Business.

Okunbor has also been a key player in the Nigerian energy industry, serving as two-term Chairman of the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) of the Lagos Chamber of Industry.

He received the H.E. Dr Alirio Parra Lifetime Achievement Award in the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry in 2022, among several other honours.