Nigeria: There’s Fire on The Mountain and No One is a Runnin’

Until now, I have refrained from writing commentaries about the political landscape of our country, Nigeria. I have become disenchanted with the downward spiral of the absurdities that have become common place within the political space. Within the last few days, I have read several articles on the killings in Plateau, Nasarawa and Benue States, and I am convinced to add my voice to the outcry of government’s inability to act proactively in securing the safety of Nigerians from marauding and murdering Fulani insurgents, Boko Haram terrorists and the incessant and now common place kidnapping for ransom. Anywhere in the world, the first duty of any government is to secure the safety of its citizens in and outside of the country. It is clear that the government of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu is either incapable or unwilling to tackle the continuous decimation and subjugation of our people. In most other climes that claim democratic principles, those in leadership should have resigned from office. Not in Nigeria! Here we glorify ineffectiveness and inefficiencies.

In the epic 2008 song titled, “There is Fire on the Mountain,” by the Nigerian musician who goes by the name Asa, she makes the claim even though this fire is raging, surprisingly, no one is running. I find two corollaries, one in an old English idiom, and the other in traditional Yoruba oral tradition; for the English, “The proverbial ostrich that buries its head in the sand. And the Yoruba wisdom, “No one lights a torch and leaves it burning around a thatched roof.” In both instances, the culprit is inertia or the lack of desire to act in preventing a disaster. Either of which does not describe, even at the minimal level, a people willing to act fundamentally from a place of common sense! Unfortunately, when I see the shenanigans, politicians have reduced my country to, I can only conclude we have politicians who have knowingly set a fire to the country. And we have a citizen who see the fire and refuse to run.

Human life is sacred and each individual’s life should be protected. Sadly, the entire nation seems inured to a culture of bloodletting, savagery and the disposal of human life. Our social media space is diffused with gory videos and pictures of unthinkable scenes of inhumane accounts of man’s inhumanity and cruelty to other humans. More specifically, of brigandry to defenseless communities. A situation where aggressors over run entire communities, displace the communities and inhabit their homes without re-adjudication or lawful intervention by constituted authority and, or state intervention. I continue to hear of “insecurity” in the nation when in reality, what we have is the invasion of our sovereignty as a nation. It is sad that foreign armed groups are able to overrun the nations’ security apparatus not minding the mind bugling amount of funds voted every year in the nation’s budget on security. One is forced to question the usefulness and functionality of government sponsored and funded state security agencies. One cannot but wonder why insurgents are better equipped than the nation’s army in arms and intelligence gathering? Who are the invested players who supply them with arms and ammunition? How can bandits become so powerful as to brazenly over run our country’s army encampment, capture Nigerian soldiers, take their armored cars and weapons and put all of this on social media?

There are multiple narratives circulating and making the rounds especially on social media. Unfortunately, there is no way of verifying the authenticity of some of these claims. Some shadowy entities trace the incessant bloody and extremely violent attacks on a bid, either for the Islamization of the country or Jihad aimed at a land grab in favor of all shades of Fulanis from the Sahel. Some even make the claim that it is both issues morphed into one. I find some plausibility at least in the Fulani bid to find a home in Nigeria. The current governor of Borno state made that claim on national TV. When asked if the Fulanis coming from outside Nigeria are Nigerians. He blatantly said “Yes.” Immediately, when I encounter political impropriety and lack of diplomacy at this level, my mind goes into a default. I try to find a matching partner for buffoonery; in this instance, I thought his less-cellency should be sent to Donald Trump’s school of diplomacy and should not be allowed to return without a doctorate.

For far too long, we have behaved like the ostrich, unable to confront, nationally, the real issues we need to confront; our federalism vis-à-vis regionalism, state policing, our current constitution, our so called “democracy”, and the relationship between the North and the rest of the country. I believe there is enough land and space in the North to accommodate kith and kin from other climes to settle and graze their cattle up north. Ranching versus grazing and any other animal husbandry is fine as long as your business does not disrupt mine. But we all know that grazing is intentionally done to destroy people’s hard work on their farms. We all know it, but we are looking the other way and mumbling the fool’s mantra, “It is well!” It is not well, and there is no way it will be well, if some psychotic, marauding murderers, rapists, and demented drug addicts are allowed to kill innocent citizens of our country. We can no longer be silent if we are human and sane. If the corridors of power are playing politics with our fellow citizens’ property, security and lives, we have a moral obligation to rise up in holy and righteous anger to stump on evil. Just last week, we witnessed in the United States, how an entire country came out en-masse to protest what was perceived as oligarchy, an affront on the idea of American democracy, which was tagged “No King.” Why are we unable to hold our politicians accountable? Why is it that it seems we do not understand that they work for us (even though they steal from us all the time!)

If we do not force a change by our action as citizens, knowing that our so-called politicians are only interested in their own welfare; we must then ask ourselves the mother of all questions… pardon me to borrow from Asa again; “… one day the river will overflow and there will be nowhere for us to go. And we will run, run, wishing we had put out the fire.” When all has been said, we need to all agree as Nigerians, that these killings are too much! If you do not feel this empathy, then know you are a part of the killing spree. Those who nurture this theater of war are not interested in building a nation or having a viable ecumenical union among religions in our country. it is all about disorder so they can continue to steal and enrich themselves; “… the more you see, the less you understand, Abracadabra!” If we keep quiet, they continue to eat away at the innards of our country and the rest of us, shall be unaware of what our infestation is coming from? From within, they will polarize our peoples, dislocate the unity of our communities. From our jaded communities, we help spew hate and hate and more hate. This in turn corrodes our ability to build a unified front. Our politicians place their lighted touch under a thatched roof and go to bed on their watch. When the fire starts, where are we going to run? We can douse the fire now if we imagine the conflagration that a burning Nigeria will look like.

•John Segun Odeyemi, is a Catholic Priest and assistant professor of Systematic theology at the Institute for Black Catholic Studies, Xavier University of Louisiana.