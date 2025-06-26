Nigeria Energy Sector Fund Declares N307 Coupon Per Unit

SCM Capital Asset Management Limited, the Fund Manager of the Nigeria Energy Sector Fund (NESF), has announced a coupon payment of N307.00 per unit for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. This represents a 143.65 per cent increase compared to the N126.00 paid in 2023, reflecting the Fund’s robust performance and strategic investment approach.

The coupon will be paid to all unitholders whose names appear on the register as of June 2, 2025.

According to a statement, the Fund’s strong fundamentals are further demonstrated by its earnings per share (EPS) of N409.46 and an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 59.45 per cent over the past four years.

“This distribution represents 75 per cent of total earnings, resulting in a dividend yield of 55.60 per cent based on the last traded price of N552.20 on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).”

“This remarkable yield cements NESF’s position as one of the highest-yielding funds in Nigeria,” the statement noted.

In a related development, SCM Capital has also declared a coupon payment of N17.00 per unit for The Frontier Fund for the financial year ended June 30, 2024. This marks a 13.33 per cent year-on-year increase from the N15.00 declared in the previous year.

The Frontier Fund is an open-ended, balanced unit trust scheme structured to deliver long-term capital appreciation while providing a competitive and consistent stream of income for investors.