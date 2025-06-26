  • Thursday, 26th June, 2025

NBBF Lists  D’Tigress’ Preliminary Squad for Women’s AfroBasket 2025

Ahead of the 2025 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket Championships coming up in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has announced the preliminary squad for the senior women’s national team, D’Tigress, as the team officially commences preparations to defend their title.

As part of the roadmap to the championship, the team will open training camp with a series of structured activities, including their much-anticipated Homecoming Games.

These exhibition matches, will serve both as a celebration of the team’s success and a key element in evaluating player performance as the technical crew works towards final roster selection.

The NBBF remains committed to assembling the strongest possible team to represent Nigeria, with the ultimate goal of defending their continental dominance and bringing home yet another AfroBasket title.

Below is the preliminary squad list:

Precious Amukamara- PG (1), Ezinne Kalu -PG(1), Ifunaya Okoro- (CG (1,2), Elizabeth Balogun-SG/F (2,3), Grace Efosa-SG/F (2,3), Solape Amusan- G/F(2,3) Abiodun Damilola Yusuf-G/F(2,3), Adenike Olawuyi Olayemi-F(3), Amy Okonkwo- F/PF(3,4), Nicole Enabosi- F/PF (3,4).

Others include;, Pallas Kunayi-PF(3,4),Murjanatu Musa-PF(4),Gift Uchenna- PF(4), Victoria Macaulay-PF/C(4,5), Christabel Ezumah-PF/C (5), Izoje Uche- PF/C (5), Lauren Ebo- C (5),Ugonne Onyiah-C (5), Vera Ojenuwa-C(5) and Blessing Ejiofor-C (5).

