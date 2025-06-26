Kwara Sensitizes LG Chiefs on Ease of Doing Business Reforms

Kwara State Ease of Doing Business Council (EODBC) has sensitised stakeholders in local government areas on different ease of doing business reforms, as well as key capital projects of the state government that sought to promote conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

A statement by the Press Secretary, the state Ministry of Finance, Babatunde Toyin Abdulrasheed, revealed that the state EODBC Chairman and Commissioner for Finance, Dr Hauwa Nuru, said the workshop was a significant step to enhance the ease of doing business in the state, with a focus on stepping down the efforts in the local government areas of the state.

The workshop was attended by EODBC members, all the 16 local government chairmen and vice-chairmen, and union leaders, among others.

Nuru said the state government has carried out various reforms and infrastructure projects to attract investments.

She listed the establishment of the State Geographic Information Service (KW-GIS) and adoption of e-processes to improve land acquisition process; introduction of the automation of construction permits; creation of a comprehensive database for micro small and medium enterprises (MSME); domestication of ease of doing business reforms at the local government level; implementation of tax reforms and revenue administration to enhance efficient tax collection and compliance; and development of basic infrastructure that supports business growth as some of the steps taken by the administration to support business growth.

“Kwara State, under Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has implemented comprehensive reforms and infrastructure projects to enhance the business environment, attract investments, and stimulate economic growth,” she said.

“These initiatives align with the State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) programme, supported by the World Bank.

“These efforts are part of a broader vision to position Kwara as a hub of economic opportunity, where businesses can thrive without unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles.”

The commissioner said the government has completed dozens of road projects that enhance connectivity and ease of movement within and outside the capital city, with additional 209.77km of rural roads being constructed, rehabilitated and upgraded across the local governments to connect agrarian hinterlands to urban markets and strengthening food security.

She also highlighted the establishment of Ilorin innovation hub, renovation of Kwara Hotel, construction of Shea Butter Factory in Kaiama, Ilorin International Conference Centre (IICC) under construction, establishment of the State Garment Factory, Sugar Film Factory, Shonga ICT hub, Small Claims Court, and Kwara Smart City as some of the economic projects of the administration.

The Chairman, Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Hon. Abdullahi Abubakar Danladi (Kaiama LG), commended Governor AbdulRazaq’s leadership qualities and his transformation agenda for the state.

The EODBC members and top government officials who attended the event were the Commissioner for Business, Innovation and Technology, Hon Damilola Yusuf-Adelodun; Commissioner for Planning and Economic Development, Dr Mary Arinde; Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, Hon Abubakar Abdullahi Bata; Chairman, Kwara State Internal Revenue Service, Mrs Folashade Omoniyi; Executive Secretary, Kwara State Hospital Management Board, Dr Abdulraheem Malik; and Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye.

Yusuf-Adelodun said her ministry continues to collaborate with the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs, and Community Development to harness the economic potentials across the local governments for sustainable development.

Bata hailed the synergy that the Ease of Doing Business Council has established with the third tier of government to grow the economy at the grassroots level.

Malik took the local council chiefs through the drug revolving scheme of the board to make sure that drugs are always available at their healthcare facilities

Ajakaye tasked the council chairmen on the need to work with the EODB and other agencies of the state to remove any obstacles to accelerated development

He specifically urged the leadership of Ilorin West and East to curb the practices of people blocking public roads for social functions, saying lives in need of emergency care could be lost in the ensuing traffic jam and business transactions can also go bad when people love valuable time.