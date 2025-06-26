Knight Frank Nigeria Celebrates Diamond Jubilee with Elite Golf Tournament, Grand Gala

Knight Frank, the leading independent global property consultancy, proudly marked its 60th anniversary in Nigeria with a series of prestigious events, including an exclusive golf tournament and a dazzling gala dinner, celebrating decades of unwavering trust, integrity and impactful contributions to the nation’s real estate sector.

The diamond jubilee festivities kicked off with a highly anticipated golf tournament held at the renowned Ikoyi Golf Club 1938.

The event saw 60 passionate golfers, comprising valued Knight Frank Nigeria clients and esteemed ‘friends of the brand,’ compete in a spirit of camaraderie and celebration.

Among the notable participants were Mr. William Beardmore-Gray, Global Chairman of Knight Frank; Mr. Frank Okosun, Senior Partner of Knight Frank Nigeria, and Mr. Siza Likando Masuku, Country Head of Knight Frank Zimbabwe, all actively engaging with the brand’s loyal supporters.

Speaking during the golf kitty, the Senior Partner, Knight Frank Nigeria, Mr. Frank Okosun, said: “Our business is all about trust, strong integrity and professionalism without which we will not be in business, and what we want to do now is to train the younger ones so that they can be leaders in this industry.”

Commenting on the tournament, Mr. William Beardmore-Gray shared his enthusiasm: “I find that golf in Nigeria is much more vibrant than in England, and it’s truly fantastic to be here at the Ikoyi Golf Club commemorating Knight Frank’s 60th anniversary in Nigeria. I’ve forged wonderful friendships today through this exercise, and I sincerely hope they will join me for a round of golf in England within the next 12 months.”

The celebrations culminated in a magnificent gala dinner held at the Lagos Continental Hotel, transforming the venue into a spectacle of glitz and glamour.

Friends of the brand, distinguished government representatives, diplomatic missions, and key partners gathered to honour Knight Frank’s enduring legacy and significant achievements.

During the dinner, Okosun delivered a heartfelt address, reflecting on the journey: “With immense pride and deep gratitude to Almighty God, we stand here today to mark 60 years. Our business has always been fundamentally about trust and integrity, and to survive in business for decades like this, the sky truly is your limit. Together, we have shaped skylines, built communities and redefined excellence in real estate. The next chapter begins now.

“To continue this legacy, we are committed to training the young ones to carry on from where we stop. We have played our part; it’s time to entrust it to the next generation, and our prayer is that the company will continue to grow exponentially”, he added.

Okosun further emphasized the significance of the diamond jubilee, stating: “This milestone signifies the excellence of partnership. We extend our profound thanks to the government of Nigeria for providing us with the opportunity to thrive. To the representatives of other countries present, we are deeply honoured by your presence. And to our dedicated staff, both past and present, this remarkable achievement truly belongs to you.”

He also highlighted the firm’s ongoing commitment to addressing the nation’s alarming housing deficit, affirming their efforts to close that gap through strategic partnerships.

Goodwill messages poured in, including one from the MD/CEO of Prudential Zenith Life Insurance Limited, Mrs Funmi Omo, who congratulated Knight Frank, acknowledging: “To lead a business in this volatile world is not easy. The brand you have built, you are taking it to another level, and you are also setting the pace for the younger generation. I extend my congratulations, and may God bless Knight Frank and its wonderful people.”

Okosun concluded: “We celebrate decades of success, our unwavering dedication to wealth creation in a growing nation, and the trust and collaboration that our partners and clients have made this incredible journey possible.”

Knight Frank’s journey in Nigeria began in 1965. What started as a modest office at Elder Dampster House at 47, Marina has blossomed into a market leader and closing transactions across sub-Saharan Africa. This growth has played a significant part in the global expansion of Knight Frank’s business worldwide, which today comprises 20,000 people across 500 offices in 60 countries.

The 60th anniversary celebrations underscored Knight Frank’s pivotal role in shaping Nigeria’s real estate landscape and reinforced its commitment to continued excellence, innovation and partnership in the decades to come.

