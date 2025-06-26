INEC Fixes August 16 for By-elections In 16 Constituencies 

• Justify Nigerians confidence in you by conducting free, fair elections, says IPAC

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed August 16th, 2025 for by-elections in 16 constituencies across 12 states of the country.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja at the second regular consultative meeting with political parties.

He revealed that the elections would involve a total of 3,553,659 registered voters spread across 32 local government areas, 356 wards and 6,987 polling units.

Yakubu explained that in the last two years since the inauguration of the National and State Assemblies in June 2023, vacancies requiring by-elections have occurred nationwide.

He recalled that in February last year, the commission conducted nine by-elections to fill vacancies resulting from the death or resignation of members of the National and State Houses of Assembly.

The chairman noted that since then, more vacancies have been declared across the country.

He said the outstanding by-elections involved two senatorial districts: Anambra South and Edo Central; five federal constituencies: Ovia South West/Ovia South East in Edo State; Babura/Garki in Jigawa State; Chikun/Kajuru in Kaduna State; Ikenne/Shagamu/Remo North in Ogun State and Ibadan North in Oyo State.

He stressed that the by-elections would also take place in nine state constituencies — Ganye in Adamawa State, Onitsha North I in Anambra State, Dekina/Okura in Kogi State, Zaria Kewaye and Basawa in Kaduna State, Bagwai/Shanono in Kano State, Mariga in Niger State, Karim Lamido 1 in Taraba State and Kauran Namoda South in Zamfara State.

He stated: “Consequently, the commission has fixed Saturday, 16th August, 2025 for by-elections in 16 constituencies across 12 states of the country involving a total of 3,553,659 registered voters spread across 32 local government areas, 356 wards and 6,987 polling units.

“The commission will deploy 30,451 officials. However, in spite of the declaration of vacancies, by-elections will not hold in two state constituencies for the time being.

“These are Khana II State Constituency in Rivers State as a result of the current state of emergency and Talata Mafara South State Constituency in Zamfara State following a legal challenge to the declaration of the seat vacant by the state Assembly.”

Yakubu emphasised that unlike the general election or off-cycle governorship elections, there is a tight timeframe for the conduct of by-elections.

He said party primaries would be held between 17th and 21st July 2025, while the online portal for submission of nomination forms would open at 9.00am on July 22 and end at 6.00pm on July 26 2025.

The chairman noted that the campaign will commence on August 2, 2025 and end at midnight on August 14, 2025, which is 24 hours before Election Day.

He said: “In addition to the by-elections, the commission will also conduct the two outstanding court-ordered re-run elections in Enugu South I State Constituency of Enugu State and the Ghari/Tsanyawa State Constituency in Kano State.

“These elections were severely disrupted by thuggery and violence. They will now be combined with the by-elections upon assurances from the security agencies to adequately secure the process. The two elections will be held along with the by-elections on Saturday 16th August 2025.”

Yakubu revealed that the commission has approved the resumption of Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), which would be held at two levels.

He added: “In view of the forthcoming governorship election, the CVR in Anambra State will commence in the 326 wards across the state on 8th July 2025 and end on 17th July 2025 from 9.00am to 3.00pm daily, including the weekend.

“During the registration period, new voters, as well as those who wish to transfer their registration to Anambra State from other states of the federation or from one location to another within the state will have the opportunity to do so.

“Similarly, registered voters, whose Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) are lost or damaged, will have the opportunity to apply for a replacement.

“Uncollected PVCs from previous registrations will also be available for collection at the registration centres. Interested eligible Nigerian citizens are encouraged to appear in person to register. The online pre-registration option is not available for the time being.”

The chairman stressed that voter registration and the compilation of the voters’ register must be completed not later than 90 days before the date fixed for the election as provided by law.

He said detailed information, including the locations of the 326 registration centres in Anambra State would be uploaded via its website.

“For the nationwide CVR, the commission has approved the resumption of the online and in-person registration of voters in all the states of the federation.

“The online pre-registration will start on 18th August 2025, while the in-person registration will follow on 25th August 2025. The exercise will be held simultaneously in all our 37 state and FCT offices, as well as our 774 local government offices nationwide,” Yakubu said.

Also, the Chairman of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Dr. Yusuf Dantalle, has urged INEC to put its act together and justify the confidence Nigerians reposed in it to conduct free, fair, credible, transparent and inclusive elections.

He noted that the Anambra gubernatorial poll provides yet another opportunity for INEC to demonstrate its capacity to conduct a credible election leveraging on effective application of its new technologies through centralised Artificial Intelligence (AI) governance that will enhance decision-making through data-driven insights, risk management, voter engagement, predictive analytics, automation and intelligent safeguards.

This, he said, would strengthen electoral credibility and integrity, as well as prevent glitches that could erode confidence in elections.

Dantalle stated: “So much is expected of INEC ahead of the FCT council poll, Anambra State governorship election, Osun State gubernatorial poll 2026 and the 2027 general election. To whom much is given, much is expected.

“INEC should put its act together and justify the confidence Nigerians reposed in it to conduct free, fair, credible, transparent and inclusive elections.”