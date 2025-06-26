Hosting African U18/U20 Athletics Championship a Big Win for Nigeria, Says NSC DG

The Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Hon. Bukola Olopade, has described Nigeria’s hosting of the 3rd African U18/U20 Athletics Championship as a “win-win” for the nation’s sporting development and economy.

Speaking at a world press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, Olopade—who also chairs the Local Organizing Committee—highlighted the significance of Nigeria stepping in to host the championship after Algeria withdrew. The event is scheduled to hold in Abeokuta, Ogun State, between July 16 and 20, 2025.

According to him, the Federal Government’s decision aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda to transform Nigeria into a hub for international sports events.

“We’re shifting from just sending athletes abroad to hosting major competitions here at home. This helps in building local capacity, creating opportunities for small businesses, and improving sports infrastructure across the country,” Olopade said.

He credited NSC Chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko, for securing the hosting rights during a visit to Algeria, where the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) sought a new host.

Olopade assured track and field stakeholders that preparations are in full swing, covering accommodation, transportation, feeding, technical support, and media logistics.

“We are on course to deliver a world-class event that reinforces Nigeria’s reputation as Africa’s sports powerhouse,” he added.

He also expressed hope that the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) will use the event to unearth fresh talent ahead of major competitions like the Islamic Games, Commonwealth Games, and the Los Angeles Olympic Games.

So far, 583 athletes from 30 countries have confirmed participation, with the number expected to rise to 900 as more entries come in.

Meanwhile, South Africa is among 33 countries that have confirmed their participation in the CAA African U18/U20 championships do far.