Governor Inuwa Yahaya Flags-Off 2025 Farming Season with Subsidized Fertilizer Rollout

…Gombe farmers to buy NPK 20-10-10 at N27,000 per bag, down from N44,000

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, has flagged-off the 2025 farming season with a major intervention, aimed at supporting the farming population.

This was as the Governor boosts fertilizer supply by 150 percent for the 2025 wet season farming in the state, and vowel to ensure transparent distribution, warning against of the product.

While launching the sales and distribution of subsidized fertilizer for this year’s wet farming season on Thursday,

Governor Inuwa Yahaya announced the procurement of 10,000 tonnes of the input to be sold to farmers at a subsidized rate, in a major step aimed at strengthening agricultural productivity in the state.

He said the quantity represents over twice the volume distributed during the 2024 wet season, which he said is part of a sustained efforts to scale up support for farmers and reinforce the position of Gombe in Nigeria’s food security drive.

The Governor also stressed that the intervention is in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, which recognizes agriculture as a vital pillar for inclusive economic development.

He noted that over 80% of the population in Gombe state are engaged in farming, and that over the past six years, his government has consistently subsidized farm inputs to support farmers.

“For the 2025 wet farming season, we have procured 10,000 metric tons (200,000 bags) of NPK 20:10:10 fertilizer at the cost of N44,000 per bag but will be sold to farmers at a subsidized rate of N27,000. This gesture underscores our commitment to making agriculture affordable, accessible, and productive”, the Governor announced.

“As we are all aware, timely access to agricultural inputs is crucial to enhancing agricultural productivity. In this regard, today’s flag-off of the sales of fertilizers to the farmers testifies to our commitment to ensuring timely and affordable access to agricultural inputs for farmers”, he added.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya pointed several initiatives undertaken to revamp the agricultural landscape in Gombe State which include strategic partnerships with the Federal Government, the World Bank, and the African Development Bank through various projects such as the Sasakawa African Association, NG-CARES, L-PRES, RAAMP, and ACReSAL– all of which have improved productivity and enhanced food security.

He also cited the ongoing Agro-Livestock Development Zone project comprising an international livestock and grains market, commercial abattoir, and an inland dry port, along with the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park, where Premier Seeds Nigeria Limited has commenced operations with a seed-processing facility as part of ongoing efforts to actualizing his administration’s desire of positioning Gombe as regional centre of agro-based commerce in the North-east subregion.

The Governor directed the Ministry of Agriculture, security agencies, and civil society organizations to monitor the distribution process and ensure the fertilizer reaches the intended beneficiaries up to unit level.

“I would like to assure you that we shall ensure that the fertilizer reaches the grassroots by strengthening the fertilizer sales monitoring system. I have directed the Ministry of Agriculture, security agencies, and civil society organizations to closely monitor the sales and distribution to the farmers so as to prevent against diversion and ensure that the fertilizer reaches the correct beneficiaries”, the Governor stated.

He urged farmers to make good use of these inputs and to remain vigilant against natural hazards by adhering to weather advisories.

Governor Inuwa also called for peaceful coexistence between farmers and herders, emphasizing the need to respect grazing reserves and farmlands, while reiterating his administration’s support for the Farmers/Herders Prevention and Settlement of Disputes Committees and security agencies to prevent conflict and maintain peace across the state.

However, the Governor has again warned traditional rulers against involvement in cases of encroachment on cattle routes and grazing reserves, which is fueling the crisis between farmers and herders in the state, vowing that anyone found culpable in the reports of the Farmers/Herders Prevention and Dispute Settlement Committees will face stringent punishment based on the recommendations of the committees.

In a goodwill message, the Acting State Coordinator of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Mr. Absalom Akwaras Lansibol, commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya for his vision and commitment to agricultural growth.

“The Governor’s steadfast commitment to agricultural transformation in Gombe is inspiring. Today marks another milestone in our effort to secure livelihoods and ensure food security. I encourage continued collaboration for the success of this fertilizer distribution exercise.”

He reaffirmed the Federal Government’s support to the initiatives of Governor Inuwa Yahaya in the agricultural sector, urging all stakeholders to align with the transformative vision for national agricultural prosperity.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Cooperatives, Dr. Barnabas M. Malle, expressed gratitude to the Governor for sustaining his support to farmers despite the economic challenges, stating that the Governor’s resilience has made it possible for the government to procure farm inputs and distribute same to farmers at a lower rate at a time when many doubted it could happen. END