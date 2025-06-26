Firm, Visa Partner to Accelerate Stablecoin Adoption inEmerging Markets

Yellow Card, the leading licensed stablecoin payments orchestrator for Africa and the emerging world, has announced apartnership with Visa, a global leader in digital payments, to help drive the next phase of innovation in cross-border payments and financial infrastructure across emerging markets where Yellow Card is licensed to operate.

Through this partnership, Visa and Yellow Card will collaborate to explore stablecoin use cases and opportunities to help streamline treasury operations, enhance liquidity management, and enable faster, more cost-effective money movement across borders.

Co-founder and CEO of Yellow Card, Chris Maurice, said: “Traditional payment companies continue to question not if they need a stablecoin strategy, but how quickly they can deploy one. We are thrilled to partner with Visa to help realise the potential of stablecoins technology in emerging economies.”

Senior Vice President and Head of Product and Solution for CEMEA, Visa, Godfrey Sullivan, said: “We’re excited to team up with Yellow Card to enable faster and more accessible digital payments. We believe that every institution that moves money will need a stablecoin strategy. As more players in the paymentsecosystem explore this powerful new technology, Visa stands ready to help our partners navigate the transformation, bringing the scale, trust and innovation needed to help build the next generation of global payments.”