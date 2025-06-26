Firm Introduces Intelligent Management System for Haulage Business

The management of Sysserve has introduced an intelligent management solution that will help mitigate losses in the haulage and logistics subsector, which is estimated to run into several billions of naira annually.

The solution called Intelligent Journey Management System, was introduced to the public during a media parley, which held in Lagos recently.

In his opening remarks, the CEO of the company, Mr. Jerry Okogbue, said in Nigeria alone, the logistics and transport sector lose billions of naira annually due to delivery delays, fraud, theft in transit, and vehicle downtime, all tied to poor visibility and a lack of structured journey control systems.

Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Sysserve, Mr. Johnson Owoeye, said: “In many cases, transport teams still rely on calls to drivers or WhatsApp messages to obtain journey status updates or share proof of delivery documents (PODs), which causes billing delays and makes data-driven decision-making and process improvement nearly impossible.”

Chief Technical Officer (CTO) at Sysserve, Kazeem Balogun, said: “This is why we built Instanta Haulage, a journey management and monitoring system that utilises AI and geofencing technology to automatically track key milestones, including exact loading, offloading, departure and arrival times, turnaround times, delays, goods lost in transit, and minute-by-minute journey events, all without requiring manual driver input.

Sales Lead at Sysserve, Adeola Atoki, said: “Instanta Haulage is already helping companies across various industries, including oil and gas, third-party logistics firms, FMCG distribution, etc gain real-time visibility and control that legacy systems simply cannot provide. Instanta Haulage can help eliminate manual tracking delays and guesswork in haulage operations.”

Head of Strategy at TAK Logistics Limited, Mr. ChidiebereIlonuba, a special guest at the media parley, whose company has benefited immensely from Instanta Haulage stated that after several years operating in the logistics and Haulage industry he realised that despite heavy investments in technology solutions, most haulage companies still struggle to know the exact time a truck arrives or leaves a loading and delivery point.