  • Thursday, 26th June, 2025

FG Set to Resolve Pending Labour Issues, Says Dingyadi

Nigeria | 30 seconds ago

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The federal government has assured labour unions that it was working diligently to resolve all pending labour matters, urging them to have faith in its efforts.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, gave the assurance when he received the leadership of Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), led by the National President, Kabiru Ado Minjibir, on a courtesy visit to the Minister, in Abuja.

A statement signed by the Head, Information and Public Relations at the ministry, Patience Onuobia, said the minister implored labour unions to rest assured that their concerns were receiving adequate attention, as the government has initiated the necessary processes to resolve them.

According to the statement, the Minister urged the health workers to always tow the path of dialogue with the government on any nagging issue, as dialogue remained the right path to solutions.

Dingyadi acknowledged JOHESU’s crucial role in the health sector, commending their commitment to the sector and the well-being of Nigerians.

He assured the health workers that the resolution of their issues was ongoing and would be concluded soon.

Earlier, Minjibir had appreciated the Minister’s exemplary contribution to conflict resolution and industrial harmony in the country, as well as his effective discharge of his function as a buffer between the government and the labour.

He also tabled before the Minister some demands, chief among which included the adjustment of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS), and payment of seven months (June – December 2023) arrears of CONHESS Review.

The Joint Health Sector Unions and Assembly of Health Care Professionals are a coalition of several healthcare worker unions.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.