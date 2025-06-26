FG Set to Resolve Pending Labour Issues, Says Dingyadi

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The federal government has assured labour unions that it was working diligently to resolve all pending labour matters, urging them to have faith in its efforts.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, gave the assurance when he received the leadership of Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), led by the National President, Kabiru Ado Minjibir, on a courtesy visit to the Minister, in Abuja.

A statement signed by the Head, Information and Public Relations at the ministry, Patience Onuobia, said the minister implored labour unions to rest assured that their concerns were receiving adequate attention, as the government has initiated the necessary processes to resolve them.

According to the statement, the Minister urged the health workers to always tow the path of dialogue with the government on any nagging issue, as dialogue remained the right path to solutions.

Dingyadi acknowledged JOHESU’s crucial role in the health sector, commending their commitment to the sector and the well-being of Nigerians.

He assured the health workers that the resolution of their issues was ongoing and would be concluded soon.

Earlier, Minjibir had appreciated the Minister’s exemplary contribution to conflict resolution and industrial harmony in the country, as well as his effective discharge of his function as a buffer between the government and the labour.

He also tabled before the Minister some demands, chief among which included the adjustment of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS), and payment of seven months (June – December 2023) arrears of CONHESS Review.

The Joint Health Sector Unions and Assembly of Health Care Professionals are a coalition of several healthcare worker unions.