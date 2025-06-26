FG, German Government Collaborate on Waste Mgt

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria and its German counterpart are collaborating in the management of waste in Nigeria by building capacity on Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR).

In order to sell the message of waste management, a one-day workshop on Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) was organised by the Federal Ministry of Environment through the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) in collaboration with technical partner, Adelphi, with funding from the Government of Germany, and supported by various stakeholders committed to advancing sustainable production and waste management in Nigeria.

Delivering a keynote address at the workshop in Abuja, the Minister of Environment, Alhaji Balarabe Lawal, said: “A particularly noteworthy aspect of Nigeria’s EPR framework is our explicit commitment to the inclusion of the informal sector.

We recognise the invaluable role played by our waste pickers, aggregators, and small-scale collectors. They are the unsung heroes who have for long been the backbone of waste recovery in our communities.

“Our policy actively seeks to integrate them, organizing them into cooperatives, providing incentives, and formally recognizing their contributions. This is not just about efficiency; it is about social equity, job creation, innovation, and entrepreneurship development as well as ensuring a just transition towards a sustainable future for all.”

The Minister, who was represented by the Director-General, National Agency for the Great Green Wall, Abubakar Saleh, noted that: “This workshop is designed to empower you, our policymakers, industry leaders, environmental professionals, and civil society representatives, with the knowledge and tools needed to implement EPR effectively in Nigeria. You will delve into the intricacies of EPR system design, explore complementary measures, understand the institutional frameworks, and learn from compelling case studies from around the world. We will collectively identify challenges, such as infrastructure gaps, data management, and financing models, and collaboratively devise practical, ‘Made-in-Nigeria’ solutions.”

He insisted that: “The path ahead will require dedication, collaboration, and a willingness to adapt. But I am profoundly optimistic. With the strong legal and regulatory foundation laid by NESREA, the unwavering support from our international partners like Adelphi, and the collective expertise and commitment present in this room, we can transform our waste management landscape. We can create new industries, generate green jobs, protect our natural environment, and ensure a sustainable future for our children.

“Let this workshop be a springboard for concerted action. Let it be a testament to our resolve to turn the tide on plastic pollution and to usher in an era of circularity and environmental prosperity for Nigeria,” he charged, while commending the Prevention of Marine Litter in the Gulf of Guinea) project (PROTEGO) team as well as the team at NESREA for jointly conceptualising and organising the workshop, equally praising every participant, on-site or online, for their interest and presence.

On his part, the Director-General of NESREA, Prof. Innocent Barikor, said: “Today’s workshop is not only timely but strategic. As the Regulatory Agency charged with enforcing environmental standards in Nigeria, NESREA recognizes that marine pollution and plastic waste remain pressing challenges—posing significant threats to our ecosystems, public health, and economic sustainability.”

He explained that: “Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) has emerged globally as a proven and proactive policy instrument to address such challenges. It places the responsibility of post-consumer waste squarely where it belongs—on the producers. This model incentivizes sustainable product design, fosters accountability, and ultimately reduces the burden on public waste management systems.

“This workshop is designed with a clear focus, to deepen our collective understanding of EPR systems and equip stakeholders with practical tools to design, refine, and implement EPR programmes effectively. The sessions will feature interactive modules, global case studies, group exercises, and toolkits that will be shared for continuous self-paced learning.”

He promised that: “At NESREA, we remain committed to strengthening and implementing national policy, building capacity, and forging partnerships that support the transition to sustainable, circular, and low-carbon environmental systems. We believe that with your collaboration, Nigeria can become a regional leader in producer responsibility systems.”