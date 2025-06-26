Federal Ministries, Agencies Clash in Senate Over Drug Rehab Bill

•NDLEA, justice ministry, others kick, warn of redundancy, wasted resources

A Senate bill seeking to establish a National Institute on Drugs Awareness and Rehabilitation has stirred significant debate among stakeholders, with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the justice ministry leading opposition to its creation, raising concerns of redundancy and resource strain.

The proposed legislation, sponsored by Senator Rufai Hanga, was the focus of a one-day public hearing organised yesterday by the Senate Committee on Drugs and Narcotics.

The session drew participants from various federal ministries, law enforcement agencies, and civil society organisations.

Supporters of the bill argue it offers a crucial, focused intervention in Nigeria’s escalating drug abuse crisis by creating a specialised agency dedicated to education, rehabilitation, and reintegration.

Senator Hanga, in his remarks, said the bill aimed to address what he described as a “gaping hole” in the nation’s drug response strategy.

“Our current model is heavily focused on interdiction and enforcement, while long-term rehabilitation, public awareness, and reintegration are not receiving sustained attention,” Hanga said.

The Senator representing Delta North, Ned Nwoko, who had earlier proposed a similar bill to establish a National Centre for Substance Abuse Management in Delta State, also endorsed the initiative.

Nwoko had sponsored a bill titled “An Act to Establish the National Centre for Substance Abuse Management (NCSAM) in Kwale, Delta State, and for Related Matters.”

The legislative proposal aims to create a federal institution dedicated to addressing the growing issue of substance abuse within Delta State and, by extension, Nigeria.

Nwoko yesterday referenced a student-led NGO from his constituency that submitted a draft bill on the same subject, describing it as evidence of growing grassroots concern.

However, the fresh proposal by Hanga faced strong resistance from the NDLEA and the Federal Ministry of Justice, yesterday when they jointly warned that the institute would duplicate existing functions, waste public funds, and potentially spark inter-agency conflicts.

Part of the position paper from the NDLEA read: “All the core functions listed in the bill, including awareness campaigns, school sensitisation, rehabilitation, and research, are currently being carried out by the NDLEA.

“We already partner with the Ministry of Health, operate rehab centres nationwide, and run training institutes. Rather than creating another body, existing institutions should be strengthened.”

The Ministry of Justice backed the anti-drug agency’s position in its own submission to the Senate Committee.

The Justice Ministry in its position paper noted that the 1988 UN Convention on Psychotropic Substances supports a multidisciplinary approach, which the NDLEA already embodies.

The ministry further suggested resources would be better spent enhancing the capabilities of the NDLEA and the National Agency for Foods Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Echoing this sentiment, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, in its submissions, argued that years of inter-agency coordination and policy development could be undermined by creating a parallel institution.

The ministry recommended integrating drug treatment into state health insurance schemes and embedding drug education in school curricula as more effective long-term strategies.

Nonetheless, several agencies voiced support for the bill.

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), which manages over 1,900 inmates undergoing rehabilitation for drug-related offences, advocated inclusion in the proposed institute’s governance structure.

“We are directly involved in the rehabilitation of offenders. Our exclusion from the proposed framework is a critical oversight,” part of its position paper read.

Similarly, the Nigeria Customs Service in its submissions, supported the bill, citing the increasing burden of drug-related crimes and inadequate mental health infrastructure in the country.

“With over 14.4% of Nigerians reportedly addicted to drugs and only about 200 psychiatrists nationwide, we urgently need a national body focused on prevention and treatment,” part of its submission read.

The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs also backed the initiative, urging the inclusion of a female representative on the institute’s board and calling for gender-sensitive, family-oriented rehabilitation programs.

“Addiction disproportionately impacts women and children. A holistic approach must reflect this reality,” the ministry said in its submission.

On the opposing side, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) cautioned that establishing a new agency could fragment service delivery and disrupt existing collaboration with the NDLEA.

“Drug abuse often intersects with trafficking cases. Introducing another agency risks complicating our synergy and reducing overall efficiency,” part of the NAPTIP’s position paper read.

In his closing remarks, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Drugs and Narcotics, Senator Ibrahim Dankwambo, thanked all participants for their contributions and promised that the committee would carefully assess the diverse perspectives presented.

“This hearing has highlighted both the urgency of the drug crisis and the complexity of finding the most effective response. Whether through a new institution or enhancing current frameworks, our priority remains impact, efficiency, and sustainability,” he stated.

The bill will now proceed to further legislative processes and committee deliberations as the Senate considers the best strategy for strengthening Nigeria’s national drug response system.