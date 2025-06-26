  • Thursday, 26th June, 2025

Delta Students Win National  Debate

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Students from Delta State have emerged champions at the 2025 National Basic Education Debate Championship, thereby earning the prestigious ticket to represent Nigeria at the World Schools Debate Championship holding in Doha, Qatar. Organised by the President’s Schools Debate, the contest brought together top young debaters from all 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory as they showcased their oratory skills, critical thinking, and teamwork.

The winning team from Delta State is made up of Wisdom Chukwuma of Government College, Ughelli; Otorvo Uyoyou of Alegbo Secondary School, Effurun; Abraham Honour of Okpaka Secondary School, Okpaka; Ekhamateh Splendour of Government Model Secondary School, Asaba; and Alika Daniel of Utagba-Ogbe Grammar School, Kwale.

The Delta Team distinguished themselves through compelling argumentation, eloquence and a firm grasp of contemporary issues, eventually outclassing contestants from other states in a series of hard-fought rounds to emerge champion.

Receiving the students at Government House, Asaba,  Governor Sheriff Oborevwori described their victory as a testament to his administration’s unwavering commitment to education.

The governor said: “I am truly delighted by the intellectual depth and eloquence demonstrated by these students. They are true ambassadors of Delta State.” 

“This win proves that our investment in education through school renovation, teachers’ recruitment and training, provision of instructional materials, and promotion of extra-curricular activities are yielding tangible, desirable results.

“When I see children of this age speak so intelligently, I am very happy. These are not children trained abroad; they are homegrown talents, nurtured here in Delta State. It shows how much we value education.”

