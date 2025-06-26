Coscharis Technologies, Tenda Partner to Expand Networking Solutions in Nigeria

Stories by Emma Okonji

In a bid to strengthen its foothold in Nigeria’s Information and Communications Technology (ICT) market, CoscharisTechnologies Limited, in partnership with Shenzhen Tenda Technology Company Limited, a global networking solutions provider, hosted a high-impact partner engagement and product launch event in Lagos recently.

The event with the theme: “Connected to Win – For a Better Networking,” showcased Shenzhen Tenda Technology Company’s newest range of high-performance networking solutions and reaffirmed the company’ shared vision for powering Nigeria’s digital future.

Managing Director, Coscharis Technologies, Dr. Sunday Mukoro, reiterated the company’s commitment to empowering its partners through collaboration, integrity, and simplicity in business. He revealed that Coscharis Technologies would soon launch a new software platform, called ‘Marketplace for Africa to Trade’, a digital ecosystem designed to foster integrity and transparent transactions across the continent.

“Winning, for us, is not about competition, it’s about collaboration. At Coscharis, we don’t compete with our partners. We support them. We speak for them. We help them win,” Mukoro said.

Speaking at the event, Sales Manager, Shenzhen Tenda Technology Company Limited in Nigeria, Mr. Joseph Agema, described the occasion as a strategic marketing initiative aimed at reinforcing Tenda’s presence in the country and introducing its latest suite of products to resellers, distributors, and IT professionals.

According to Agema, “The event marks a new phase in our four-year partnership with Coscharis Technologies. With strong feedback and increasing adoption, we are confident this will position Shenzhen Tenda Technology Company Ltd as a dominant force in Nigeria’s networking industry. We unveiled a new range of cutting-edge networking devices including: Access points, CPE radios (for point-to-point wireless transmission,) base stations, antennas, switches, routers, and more.”

To counter grey market threats and maintain product integrity, he explained that Shenzhen Tenda Technology Company Ltdwould operate a controlled distribution model, selling exclusively through trusted channels like CoscharisTechnologies, its top-tier distributor in Nigeria.

Business Manager, Products & Solutions at CoscharisTechnologies, Mr. Agustine Ezirim, said: “We’re focused on educating network providers and encouraging more adoption. Coscharis is leveraging its media presence and expertise to drive this momentum. Despite challenges in Nigeria’s operating environment, including currency instability, security concerns, and counterfeit product circulation, both companies remain optimistic.