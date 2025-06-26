Ani Admonishes African Techies to Build for Legacy

In a rousing declaration that is electrifying minds across the continent, Special Adviser on ICT to Enugu State Governor, Nnaemeka Ani, has called for a homegrown digital revolution under the banner, ‘Africa Will Rise: By Code, By Courage, By Us’.

The message, part challenge, part philosophical—seeks to galvanise African innovators to move beyond buzzwords and build technology with impact and legacy in mind.

“Let’s stop building for hype. Let’s start building for legacy, Let’s stop waiting for someone else. Let’s start creating the future on our own terms.” Ani urged, while speaking to ICT journalists in Enugu, recently.

At the heart of Ani’s vision is a shift from tech consumerism to tech authorship. With innovation hubs sprouting across cities like Enugu, Lagos, Kigali in Rwanda Johannesburg in South Africa and Nairobi in Kenya, and a growing community of developers, engineers, and entrepreneurs determined to solve Africa’s unique challenges, the movement is already taking shape, Ani said.

According to him, Africa’s future lies not in flashy apps or international admiration but in persistent, intentional solutions that uplift communities—solutions that digitize public services, bridge rural-urban divides, empower women and youth, and build resilience in food and climate systems.