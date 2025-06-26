After Three Years of 5G Rollout, More Telecoms Subscribers Still Utilise 2G, 4G Services

Emma Okonji

Despite the media blitz and promises that tailed the commercial launch of 5G services in some states of Nigeria in 2022, most telecommunication subscribers only have access to 2G and 4G networks for connectivity.

This is according to the latest statistics on the percentage of market share of the various generation networks currently deployed in Nigeria, released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

According to the statistics, which THISDAY obtained from the official website of NCC, 5G penetration, the fifth generation technology and the latest technology deployed in Nigeria, still drags at 2.81 per cent penetration level, while 2G network, which was deployed from the inception of GSM rollout in 2001, stood at 39.67 per cent penetration level as at April 2025. Also, 4G technology that was rolled out after 2G network, is currently leading with 49.27 per cent penetration as at April 2025.

From the statistics, 4G network has maintained the lead in penetration level since July 2024, when it attained 44.90 penetration level to surpass the 2G penetration level, which had hitherto maintained the highest penetration level.

As at January 2024, the 2G penetration level was 57.78 per cent, 4G penetration was 31.75 per cent, 3G penetration was 9.36 per cent, while 5G penetration level was 1.11 per cent.

In February 2024, the 2G penetration level was 57.55 per cent, 4G penetration was 32.11 per cent, 3G penetration was 9.17 per cent, while 5G penetration level was 1.18 per cent.

In March 2024, the 2G penetration level level was 56.97 per cent, 4G penetration was 32.74 per cent, 3G penetration was 9.04 per cent, while 5G penetration level was 1.24 per cent.

In April 2024, the 2G penetration was 56.22 per cent, 4G penetration was 33.56 per cent, 3G penetration was 8.92 per cent, while 5G penetration level was 1.31 per cent.

In May 2024, the 2G penetration was 44.86 per cent, 4G penetration was 42.63 per cent, 3G penetration was 10.78 per cent, while 5G penetration level was 1.73 per cent.

In June 2024, the 2G penetration was 44.30 per cent, 4G penetration was 43.35 per cent, 3G penetration was 10.54 per cent, while 5G penetration level was 1.81 per cent.

In July 2024, the 2G penetration was 42.72 per cent, 4G penetration was 44.90 per cent, 3G penetration was 10.43 per cent, while 5G penetration level was 1.95 per cent.

In August 2024, the 2G penetration was 41.36 per cent, 4G penetration was 46.28 per cent, 3G penetration was 10.24 per cent, while 5G penetration level was 2.12 per cent.

In September 2024, the 2G penetration was 43.53 per cent, 4G penetration was 44.96 per cent, 3G penetration was 9.32 per cent, while 5G penetration level was 2.19 per cent.

In October 2024, the 2G penetration was 42 per cent, 4G penetration was 46.27 per cent, 3G penetration was 9.40 per cent, while 5G penetration level was 2.33 per cent.

In November 2024, the 2G penetration was 41.50 per cent, 4G penetration was 47.09 per cent, 3G penetration was 9.03 per cent, while 5G penetration level was 2.39 per cent.

In December 2024, the 2G penetration was 41.59 per cent, 4G penetration was 47.20 per cent, 3G penetration was 8.75 per cent, while 5G penetration level was 2.46 per cent.

In January 2025, the 2G penetration was 41.63 per cent, 4G penetration was 47.23 per cent, 3G penetration was 8.60 per cent, while 5G penetration level was 2.54 per cent.

In February 2025, the 2G penetration was 40.93 per cent, 4G penetration was 47.98 per cent, 3G penetration was 8.48 per cent, while 5G penetration level was 2.61 per cent.

In March 2025, the 2G penetration was 40.08 per cent, 4G penetration was 48.82 per cent, 3G penetration was 8.40 per cent, while 5G penetration level was 2.70 per cent.

In April 2025, the 2G penetration was 39.67 per cent, 4G penetration was 49.27 per cent, 3G penetration was 8.25 per cent, while 5G penetration level was 2.81 per cent.

At the commercial rollout of 5G technology in 2022, MTN first launched in Lagos, with a promise to launch in six other cities, which include: Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Kano, Owerri, and Maiduguri. During the Lagos Launch, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, Mr. Karl Toriola, said the Lagos 5G commercial launch was in fulfillment of MTN’s earlier promise to begin 5G commercial launch in cities, within one month of 5G rollout.

According to him, the advanced 5G technology promises to extend the reach and capacity of MTN Nigeria’s data network in Nigeria and enable much faster speeds and lower latency, giving customers near-instant connectivity access and downloads that take seconds, instead of minutes.

Airtel, which launched 5G services in four states in 2023, also promised to cover the entire country with 5G network within one year of its 5G commercial rollout.

During the initial launch, the Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Carl Cruz, said: “The 5G revolution opens a new vista of opportunities and it is a quantum leap from the existing 4G network.”

But three years down the line, 5G penetration still drags at 2.81 per cent penetration level.

Giving reasons for the slow rollout and adoption of 5G, the Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, said several factors contributed to the slow penetration of 5G, which according to him, include: the devaluation of naira, high cost of purchasing telecoms equipment,and weak investments in the Nigerian telecoms sector,which he said, slowed down network expansion