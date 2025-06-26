Aderonke: House’ll Facilitate Inter-agency Synergy for a Unified Approach to National Security

Special Adviser on Strategic Communications to the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chairman of Constitution Review Committee, Dr Mabel Aderonke, in this interview speaks on the just concluded legislative security dialogue, its outcome and the way forward. Folalumi Alaran brings excerpt:

The House of Representatives Commitee on Constitution Review, chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon. Benjamin Kalu, recently held a Legislative Dialogue on National Security, focused on constitutional reforms for Nigeria’s security, could you shed more light on the issue and overall objectives of this all important event?

The central aim of this engagement is to synthesize and collate perspectives from the key actors in our national security architecture on the gaps in our constitution that impedes the effective delivery of their mandates.

In the words of my boss, the Deputy Speaker, Hon Benjamin Kalu, “we cannot shave their heads behind their backs, get them into the room, into the conversation”.

I am honored to be the Chairperson, Steering Committee for the Constitution Review Legislative Dialogue on National Security Architecture. As the Special Adviser on Strategic Communications to the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and House Chairman Constitution Review Committee, I am proud to have played a major role in ideating this crucial event.

This dialogue is more than just a conversation, it’s a critical step towards strengthening our nation’s security framework through constitutional reforms. As we gather to review and discuss our Constitution as it relates to security, we are not just debating words on paper; we are shaping the future of our great nation.

Through this event, I have strategically created a platform for conversations that will advance my principal’s legislative duties as chairman constitution review towards a positive and conclusive result.

My focus on security is deliberate, as we recognize that a secure nation is the foundation upon which all other progress is built. More so, I strategically ideated and executed this event by co-hosting with the Office of the National Security Adviser, Defense Headquarters, Nigerian Police Force, Department of State Services and the National Intelligence Agency to bring into the room the concerned parties and major stakeholders.

In the course of planning this event, I with the Steering Committee members paid courtesy calls to the concerned Service heads; the Inspector-General of Police, Chief of Defense Staff and the Director-General, Department of State Services to discuss the importance of this event as co-hosts and to intimate them with the activities and key bills pertaining to Security the House Constitution (1999) Review committee is focused on. I requested based on the instruction of the Chairman of the Constitution Review Committee for each agency to prepare their legislative needs for consideration and submission.

We had delegations heavily present from all security agencies, civil societies and security experts as panelists to advance the constitutional reforms. As we all know, the constitution is the foundation of all our laws and we need to get it right from there.

And like my boss said, the dialogue aimed to advance the ongoing Constitution Review process, focusing on security and policing reforms, facilitate inter-agency collaboration for a unified approach to national security, discuss and refine legislative proposals, particularly those on state policing and intelligence coordination, enhance border security strategies and promote regional stability and encourage robust public engagement and stakeholder input.

The Deputy Speaker, Hon. Kalu at the dialogue stressed the importance of stakeholders’ input in shaping effective security policies in Nigeria, Do you agree that their perspectives can help cure the “malaise” in the constitution and improve effective delivery?

Of course, I believe that stakeholders’ inputs can help cure the malaise in the constitution and improve effective delivery.

Stakeholder input is crucial for effective security policies in Nigeria because it ensures policies are relevant, practical, and aligned with the needs of those they impact. Involving various stakeholders in the policy-making process leads to more comprehensive, inclusive, and ultimately, more successful security strategies. They possess unique perspectives on security challenges within their specific sectors. Incorporating their insights ensures policies address the root causes of insecurity and are tailored to local contexts.

Their expertise, experience, and perspectives will be invaluable in shaping a document that truly reflects the aspirations of our nation. Together, we work towards a constitution that promotes national unity and cohesion, upholds democratic principles and human rights, nurtures economic growth and development, ensures the well-being and prosperity of all citizens. The collective goal is remediation of the challenges facing all security agencies: solutions that are “all for one and one for all.”

The 10th House of Representatives is actively engaging in security reforms, working towards legal frameworks, such as the Bill for creation of State Police, sponsored by the Deputy Speaker. While President Bola Tinubu, some leaders and stakeholders have backed the bill, however those who kicked against it, expressed concerns that it might be abused by Governors. Do you believe that the creation of state police will end the endemic insecurity in the country?

First of all, I commend my boss, the Deputy Speaker and chairman house committee on constitution review, Hon. Benjamin Kalu for sponsoring this all important bill. The level of insecurity in the country has reignited the longstanding call for state police. The attacks on communities in Benue, Plateau and some other States have continued to attract reactions as to the level of insecurity amid weak security architecture in the nation.

Since return to democracy in 1999, several states have advocated for state police. Bills advocating for amendment of the Nigerian constitution to permit creation of state police have been introduced before the legislative houses, but the efforts were halted. This is the first time in decades that the Federal Government has entertained the idea and indicated a willingness to continue the conversation.

The State Police Bill is important for Nigeria because it proposes to decentralize policing, allowing states to establish their own police forces. This is seen as a way to improve public safety by enabling more localized and responsive law enforcement, particularly in addressing specific regional security challenges. With closer ties to communities, state police could potentially gather better intelligence and respond more effectively to local security threats.

Though there are concerns of potential abuse by state governors, however granting governors the ability to set up their own police force aligns with the autonomy each state is supposed to have in managing its affairs and would allow them to coordinate security measures to ensure the safety of residents and their property. I believe that a locally governed police force, familiar with the community, language, and terrain, would be better positioned to respond swiftly and effectively.

In my boss’ words during the national dialogue on the bill, “through collaborative efforts and a commitment to evidence-based solutions, we can establish a policing system that is not only effective in combating crime but also earns the trust of Nigerians and cooperation between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Together we can pave the pathways to a more peaceful and secure Nigeria”.

Over the years, several summits, dialogues have been held to find solutions to the insecurity ravaging the country. Many Nigerians are of the view that the country does not need summits, describing them as all talk no action. The Constitution Review Legislative Dialogue on National Security Architecture, was quite engaging with delegations from all security agencies in attendance. What would be different with this dialogue? Is it a one off event?

This is not the usual jamboree. This is a dialogue, held at the highest-level. For you to determine the intentionality, you witnessed the presentation of their Legislative Needs. During the planning process, we reached out to them to prepare their legislative needs in their respective agencies to be considered by the committee and eventually factored into the constitution. This is geared towards properly understanding their specific needs so the constitution can directly address them. It has never been done before, this is the first of its kind. This further demonstrates the intentionality of the Chairman of the Committee, the Deputy Speaker, towards making sure the committee diagnose properly. And it is not a one off event, we are still going to call them back at every stage of the process, to get them involved, so they understand that we are serious about attending to their needs.

Recently the Constitution Review Committee rolled out a detailed timeline of activities, as part of the Committee’s efforts to ensure the successful passage of key bills in review by December 2025. How optimistic are you that the deadline will be met?

Overtime, the National Assembly had made attempts to review the 1999 constitution, with the aim of amending some clauses and give it the 21st century life it deserves. Some of the times, the Parliament succeeded; and some other times, the Committee failed.

Since the inauguration of the 10th House Committee on Constitution Review, under the able leadership of Hon Kalu, the lawmakers embarked on a deliberate, inclusive approach to constitutional amendment, sponsoring several key bills aimed at addressing critical areas of national development and strengthening nation’s democracy. These bills focuses on thematic areas that reflect the aspirations and concerns of the Nigerian people.

They have been working assiduously, looking into various proposals and agitations for the alterations and amendment of the 1999 constitution, and recently the committee rolled out its activity schedules with different stakeholders to present bills currently under consideration and seek their support.

With the indefatigable leader, Hon Kalu as the Chairperson of the committee, I’m very optimistic they will not only beat the deadline but as well would get it right this time.

I hereby extend heartfelt gratitude to the Committee members on the Review of the 1999 Constitution for their tireless efforts in shaping a constitution that reflects our nation’s values and aspirations.- Our diplomatic community for their ongoing support and collaboration to this critical process.- The National Aseembly Library management for always receiving us with open arms.

I humbly request that we carry the momentum and I believe that together, we can pave the way for a future where our constitutional frameworks uphold the principles of democracy and human dignity.