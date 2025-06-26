Abia House Passes 37 Bills into Law, Vows to Sustain Existing Executive, Legislative  Harmony

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia





No fewer than 37 bills have been passed into law by the Eight Session of the Abia State House of Assembly within the first half of the four-year legislative tenure.

Speaker of Abia House, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa, made this known yesterday during a media interaction to mark the second anniversary of the Eight Abia House, which was inaugurated on June 14, 2023.

He said all the bills passed into law were geared towards the realisation of the new Abia agenda of the Governor Alex Otti administration which has already resulted in a major turnaround in holistic development of the state.

The governor had on the eve of his second anniversary last month, signed 18 of the bills into law in one fell swoop during an expanded State Executive Council meeting, which had members of the legislature in attendance.

Though most of bills passed into law originated from the executive, the legislative output was very significant, given that only five bills were passed into law by the time the House marked its first anniversary a year ago.

Emereuwa said the Eight Abia House has maintained a harmonious relationship with the executive and judicial arms of government.

He regretted that detractors have continued to misconstrue the cordial relationship between the executive and the legislature to label the latter as ‘rubber stamp’ of the governor.

The Speaker faulted such branding, saying that people should stop thinking the legislature has been swallowed by the executive just because both arms are working in harmonious relationship for the good of the state.

He emphasised the executive has not in any way taken advantage of the existing harmonious relationship to undermine the functions of legislature as each arm of government knows its constitutional boundaries.

“You don’t expect us to create chaos when there is none,” Emereuwa said, adding that the quantum of developmental projects already recorded by Governor Otti wouldn’t have been possible without legislative/executive harmony.

“I would not mind to answer that name (rubber stamp) so long as there is peace in the state,” he said, adding that without peace Abia would not make significant progress.

The Speaker of the Eight Abia House stated the lawmakers have been carrying out their oversight functions diligently, ensuring that fiscal policies are implemented and also monitor the performance of political appointees.

However, he explained that it was wrong to hold the legislature responsible when laws are not implemented because it has only constitutional power to make laws but lacks power either to implement or interpret such laws.

“The concern is not lack of laws because we have a lot of them. But the implementation lies with the executive,” Emereuwa said.

On the lingering issue legislative autonomy, the Abia House Speaker acknowledged that the state legislature has not attained full autonomy, just like the local governments.

He said that with the Abia Assembly Service Commission in full swing, the House has gained administrative autonomy while working towards financial autonomy to complete the circle.

Nonetheless, Emereuwa pointed out that legislative autonomy is a constitutional issue and its implementation generally depends on the financial status of states, hence overwhelming number of states are yet to implement it.

“For now, Abia House of Assembly is on the first step of autonomy. In no distant time Abia would attain autonomy,” Emereuwa stated, with assurance that “Abia will not be the last” to attain full autonomy for the legislature.