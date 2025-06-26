23rd African Fencing Championships Kicks off in Style as Egypt Claims First Medal 

Kunle Adewale

The much-talked about African Fencing Championships kicked off in style yesterday at Charterhouse Lagos, with 24 countries and 150 athletes participating.

According to the President, Nigeria Fencing Federation, Samuel Adeyinka, the championship presents an opportunity for the country to prove to the world that Nigeria can host not only Africa but the world at any level of fencing.

“This championship is an opportunity for our young athletes to learn a lot from,” Adeyinka said.

Continental powerhouses are however showcasing their dominance. Egypt captured the tournament’s first gold medal, reaffirming their status as one of Africa’s fencing giants.

Team Nigeria delivered a spirited performance, with rising stars Wisdom Okanlawon and the Idongesit siblings—Mahadi and Mahathir—advancing to the knockout stages of the men’s Individual Épée event.

Despite facing seasoned opponents in the preliminaries, the trio displayed remarkable skill and determination.

Veteran fencer Adegbola Babade, the oldest member of Team Nigeria, also progressed to the round of 32.

However, all Nigerian contenders were eventually eliminated in the knockout rounds by more experienced adversaries.

Mahathir Idongesit, who was narrowly defeated by World Junior Champion Mahmoud El-Sayed in the round of 32, remained upbeat. “I’m thrilled to have fenced against one of the best in the world. It was a close contest, and I enjoyed every moment. This experience has boosted my confidence and will stay with me for a long time,” he said.

In a goodwill message, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, praised the Nigeria Fencing Federation and the International Fencing Federation (FIE) for selecting Nigeria as host of the prestigious event.

“This glorious competition, featuring nations such as Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco, Kenya, Benin Republic, Ivory Coast, and Senegal, brings together over 26 countries and more than 200 athletes in a spectacular display of skill and sportsmanship,” he said. “I welcome you all to Nigeria, the most populous black nation in the world, and to Lagos, a city known for its vibrant aquatic beauty and dynamic spirit.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu also highlighted the broader impact of the sport: “This championship opens the door to vital conversations about how fencing can serve as a powerful tool for social good. The Nigerian Fencing Federation and FIE are exploring a strategic partnership with UNICEF to use fencing for youth empowerment, child protection, and poverty alleviation, while creating economic opportunities for our athletes.”