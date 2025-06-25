Venite University Matriculates 290, Urges Students to Uphold Integrity, Excellence

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The acting Vice-Chancellor of Venite University, Iloro Ekiti, Prof. Kelvin Aduloju, has urged its new students to uphold the values of integrity, excellence, and responsibility as they begin their academic journey with a call to purpose and integrity.

Speaking at the matriculation of 290 students for the 2024/2025 academic session, he also warned them against misconduct such as cultism, indecent dressing, and behaviours that could tarnish the university’s image, emphasising that “freedom must come with responsibility.”

The acting VC also commended parents and guardians for their trust, announcing the establishment of a Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) forum to foster deeper collaboration.

“The journey of education is best walked in partnership,” he stated.

He lauded the institution’s founder for his dedication and assured stakeholders that the university was committed to nurturing students into leaders and changemakers.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the council, Prof. Olabisi Idowu Aina, who Mrs. Funmilayo Nwanguma represented, charged the new students to embrace their role as pioneers of purpose.

“You are pioneers of purpose. Being among the early cohorts of Venite University places upon you a unique privilege and a profound duty. You are helping to lay the moral, intellectual, and cultural foundations of this university,” stated Aina. “Generations to come will look back on these early years and draw strength from your example–your scholarship, your character, your courage.”

Ekiti State’s First Lady, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji, commended the university for partnering with the government in human capital development through the establishment of an academic institution committed to creativity, innovation and excellence.

Oyebanji, who was represented by the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Olapeju Babafemi, said that the institution is a valuable partner in the state’s mission to transform education and develop human capacity.

She described the university as a visionary institution that prepares students for the labour market, leadership roles, and entrepreneurship.

According to her, the vision of Venite University aligns with the policy direction of the Biodun Oyebanji administration, whose education agenda focuses on equipping students with practical skills and applying technology to solve real-world challenges.

The governor’s wife urged the matriculating students to approach their academic journey with determination and a clear sense of purpose. She described their admission into the institution as a confirmation of their potential and the beginning of a transformative journey toward excellence.

“Dear matriculating students, your admission into this university is a testament to your potential and the seed of greatness in you. You are on a journey to success and excellence. It is not a walk in the park. You must set clear goals, study hard, and stay focused. Build meaningful relationships with fellow students, lecturers and mentors who can support your growth. Stay positive and determined, believe in yourself and never give up,” she added.

While thanking parents and guardians for entrusting their children to the care and training of Venite University, she commended the founder, governing council and management for their visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to building an institution of global standards.

She stated their efforts would not only benefit Ekiti but also make a significant contribution to national development.