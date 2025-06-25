UNIOSUN VC: Scholarship, Better Alternative to Student Loans, Makes Case for Non-Indigenes

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Vice-Chancellor of Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Prof. Clement Adebooye, has appealed to scholarship donors to consider non-indigenes who are brilliant, as thousands of students are exceptionally diligent but indigent.

He described scholarships as a better alternative to student loans because they do not require repayment.

Speaking at the presentation of cheques to 29 beneficiaries of four categories of the 2025 scholarship awards at the Osogbo main campus, Adebooye explained that the provision of scholarships helps students address financial barriers to university education in a country where the cost of higher education is a significant burden for many families.

He disclosed that the Osun Development Forum, Texas, donated ₦100,000 each to 18 students; Hon. Sunday Olowu donated ₦100,000 to 10 students; and the Egbado College Old Students Association, 1993 Focus Group, donated ₦945,000 to one student.

While stating that scholarships promote access and equity by giving academically talented students from disadvantaged backgrounds the opportunity to access higher education, Adebooye added that scholarships enhance students’ academic performance and success, as they enable students to focus on their studies, having been freed from the pressure of financial worries.

“Scholarships help to reduce drop-out rates as they help students stay in school and complete their programmes on time. Scholarships help in fostering human capital development and national progress as they enable more individuals to acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to contribute to various sectors of the Nigerian economy,” he said.

While commending the donors, the vice-chancellor called on more associations, organisations, and well-spirited individuals to contribute more to the students.

“To the beneficiaries of today, to whom much is given, so much is expected. You must ensure that your studies do not suffer and that you continue to put in your best to justify the support you got today. You must set academic and career targets for yourselves, and you must start cultivating the spirit of giving back to society through such philanthropic gestures as this when you eventually become gainfully employed and economically independent,” Adebooye said.

The Chairman of Osun Development Forum, Texas, Mr. Kazeem Adetunji, said, “Our investment in education is an investment in the future of Osun State. We have been doing this since 2021, and we have vowed to contribute meaningfully to Osun’s development in many ways.”