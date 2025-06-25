Tinubu Rejects NDLEA Amendment Bill Over Transparency, Constitutional Concerns

* Withholds assent, citing breach of asset forfeiture protocol

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declined his assent to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Amendment Bill 2025.

The president cited constitutional and transparency concerns over a controversial provision that would have allowed the agency to retain a portion of proceeds recovered from drug-related crimes.

The bill, which had been passed by the National Assembly, and transmitted to him, sought to empower the NDLEA to directly retain part of the funds and assets seized during anti-narcotics operations.

However, in a formal communication to the Senate during plenary, President Tinubu described the proposal as inconsistent with established legal procedures governing the management of forfeited and confiscated properties.

Tinubu relied on Section 58(4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which empowers the president to withhold assent to legislation.

He argued that the amendment contravened the current legal requirement that all proceeds of crime be paid into the Confiscated and Forfeited Properties Account, which is a central pool designed to ensure accountability.

Part of his letter read: “Currently, all proceeds of crime must be paid into the Confiscated and Forfeited Properties Account.”

He added that disbursements from the account to any government agency must receive presidential approval, and must be cleared by both the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and the relevant national coordinating body.

He stressed that the proposed amendment lacked a compelling justification to override the existing framework, which he said was designed to enhance transparency by involving both the executive and legislative arms of government.

“There is no compelling reason to change the current process which promotes transparency as it involves both the executive and legislative arms of government,” Tinubu said.

The president’s rejection sets the stage for a potential legislative reconsideration, as the National Assembly may choose to either amend the bill in line with the president’s concerns or override the veto by a two-thirds majority in both chambers.