Tension as Police Vow to Arrest Killers of Cop, Local Security Member in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has launched a manhunt for the killers of a Police Corporal and a member of a local security group (OSPAC) in Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state.

Some suspected cultists had attacked the Ahoada East Council Monday night, shooting sporadically and fatally wounded the policeman on special duty at the council.

The attacks on the council and neighbouring communities in the past one week have put residents on panic. Some of the residents, it was learnt, have fled the area in fear of being killed by the unidentified gunman bullets.

The Police Command had launched manhunt for the attackers of the Administrator of Ahoada East Local Government Area of the State.

The Administrator, Mr Goodluck Iheamnacho, purportedly resigned his appointment last weekend after he was subjected to humiliation and brutality in the council.

In the forced resignation letter purportedly signed by the Ahoada East Administrator, he explained that his action followed his alleged free will to go back to private sector.

Meanwhile, following a trending video online, exposing how the LGA administrator was brutalised alongside the council Secretary, Alabi Umegbewe, the State Police Command launched manhunt for the perpetrators.

The State Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju in a statement, accused the Chief Security Officer (CSO), Mr Hector Ekakita, of allegedly leading some thugs that attacked the council leaders.

The statement signed by the Police spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, stated: “The Rivers State Police Command is aware and deeply disturbed by the heinous attack on the Sole Administrator of Ahoada-East Local Government Area, Hon. Goodluck Iheanachor.”

“On 20th June, 2025, at about 1340hrs, a group of hoodlums numbering about thirty, led by Mr Hector Ekakita, the Chief Security Officer (CSO) and the Chief of Staff (COS) to the sole administrator respectively stormed the Council Secretariat and attack him.”

He said: “During the attack, the hoodlums assaulted the Sole Administrator, stole his mobile phones, forced him to sign a letter purporting his resignation, carted away vital documents, including official and personal documents from his office”.

Adepoju revealed that the “Administrator is currently undergoing medical treatment due to the injuries sustained during the violent attack. He is in stable condition.”

The police boss who visited the scene of the attack with heads of other sister security agency in the state, directed the CSO, Chief of Staff, and all those allegedly involved in the action to report to the Police State Headquarters, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt for questioning.

About 24 hours after the warning and visit of the State police chief at the council, some suspected cult group members attacked the council, shot dead the policeman and the said local vigilance member.

CP Adepoju, who condemned the brutal attack carried out by suspected cultists at about 8:00pm Monday, said” “Armed assailants, led by two men, Umegbewe Kingsley a.k.a. ‘Gutam’ and one Opaka (surname unknown), believed to be leaders of the Iceland cult group, stormed the OSPAC office beside the Ahoada East Council Secretariat and opened fire on its operatives”.

The police boss said: “During the assault, OSPAC operative Ngozi Ipah was shot. While escaping, the assailants also gunned down a police officer, Corporal Francis Friday, who was on special duty at the Secretariat with the Special Intervention Squad (SIS).”

He disclosed that “Police patrol teams led by the Divisional Police Officer arrived at the scene, but the attackers had already fled. Both victims were rushed to the Ahoada General Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds but were pronounced dead on arrival. Their bodies have been deposited at the hospital morgue for autopsy.”

Adepoju, who said he has deployed tactical teams to the area, directed the Area Commander and DPO to intensify efforts to track down and arrest the perpetrators.

The CP has vowed that the killers of the police officer and the OSPAC operative will not escape justice.

He, however, urged residents to remain calm and cooperative by reporting any suspicious individuals or activities to the nearest police station.