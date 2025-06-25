SystemSpecs to Reward Winners of Sixth CDEC Initiative

Foremost technology group, SystemSpecs, has announced the wrap-up of its 2025 Children’s Day Essay Competition (CDEC) where exceptional young brains will be rewarded and celebrated.

Now in its sixth edition, the annual competition is designed to encourage creativity and civic consciousness among Nigerian children aged 9 to 16.

This year’s theme, ‘How I Would Use Technology to Mobilise My Peers for a Greater Nigeria,’ attracted thousands of entries nationwide, with participants proposing solutions to national challenges through technology and collaboration.

The firm, in a statement, disclosed plans for the event holding virtually June 27, with stakeholders across sectors expected to grace the occasion.

The statement signed by its Executive Director, Corporate Services, Mrs. Bukola Adeboye, revealed the keynote speaker as Oladiwura Oladepo, Executive Director of Technology for Social Change and Development (Tech4Dev).

Oladepo, a social entrepreneur and digital inclusion advocate, is expected to speak on the role of peer influence and technology in national development.

The event will also feature two youth-led panel discussions, where finalists will share insights into how young people are using digital tools to address societal issues and mobilise their peers.

A separate panel of adults will examine the role of parents, teachers and communities in nurturing innovation and social responsibility among children.

Adeboye reiterated the essence of the initiative to develop young Nigerians into informed and active participants in nation-building.

“Our focus goes beyond the essay competition. We are deliberately engaging young minds in deep, transformative conversations around technology, civic responsibility, and national development, regardless of the paths they choose in life.

“Whether they become doctors, artists, engineers, or entrepreneurs, we want them to understand the unifying potential of technology and their responsibility in driving change. These children are not just the future, they are the foundation of a better Nigeria we are building today,” she said.

She added that the company hopes the initiative will prepare young people to contribute meaningfully in whichever career paths they choose.

With every edition of CDEC, SystemSpecs reaffirms its role as a technology company that takes Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibility seriously, not only by developing platforms and infrastructure, but by investing in people.

With the initiative, the organisation is convinced about raising intellectual capital, creating safe spaces for youth expression, and empowering children to see themselves as agents of sustainable progress.

The event will be livestreamed to a global audience and will also include musical performances and interactive segments for participants joining online.