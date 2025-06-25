Segun Olugboyegun Fetes Lagos Legends Club Members

Members of the Lagos Legends Club (LLC), a group of over 3,000 retired footballers and sportsmen were hosted to an unforgettable evening last Friday by the CEO of JOF Nigeria Limited, Dr. Segun Olugboyegun .

The event wasn’t just another corporate gathering—it was a reunion of legends. Led by their Chairman, Engr. Waidi Akanni, ably assisted by Spokesperson, Monday Kanu, members of the LLC, many of whom had given their best years to Nigerian national football teams, were treated to a night where their contributions were truly celebrated.

There were laughs, old stories, and even a few emotional moments as these veterans of the game felt seen and valued again.

Dr Olugboyegun who runs JOF Nigeria Limited, a thriving manufacturing and logistics company with its headquarters in Oregun, Lagos, was also a former footballer himself, who laced his boots for Aquinas College, Akure, Ondo State, He understands the power of the game.

That was why, through his company’s CSR initiatives, Dr Olugboyegun has been organizing Under-13 football competitions for years, giving kids not just a chance to play, but to dream big.

But last Friday, he went beyond this. Having realized that many of Nigeria’s ex-footballers, after years of thrilling fans on the pitch, often face struggles after retirement, decided something much more remarkable.

He opened the doors of his corporate office to host some these legends of the Beautiful Game in the country to an evening of warmth, good food, and heartfelt appreciation.

His effort put smiles on the faces of some of these ex internationals, majority of who struggle with health issues, finances, or simply fading into obscurity after retirement.

And in appreciation of what the JOF Nigeria Limited CEO has done in recognizing their contributions to the game in the country, the Lagos Legends Club members made Dr Olugboyegun a patron of the LLC.

The highlight of the evening was presenting branded jerseys of the Lagos Legends Club and the Super Eagles to Dr. Olugboyegun and his wife, Mrs Bola Olugboyegun, sealing a bond between corporate Nigeria and the football community.

As a patron, Dr Olugboyegun will henceforth be deeply involved in the mission of the LLC working on ways to provide better support for ex-players while continuing to inspire the next generation through his U13 tournament for kids.

Amongst the ex internationals at the ceremony include; Waidi Akanni, Fatai Amoo, Monday Kanu, Wasiu Ipaye, Benson Edema, Henry Nwosu, Godwin Opara and Mba Agbai.