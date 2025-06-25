Prudential Zenith Life Insurance Partners LAWMA, LASWA to Celebrate World Environmental Day

Ebere Nwoji

Prudential Zenith Life Insurance is partnering with the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) for an impactful environmental cleanup campaign along the Ozumba Mbadiwe waterfront.

The company said this was part of activities to mark its celebration of the World Environment Day 2025.

It further said it was using the partnership and the accompanying environmental activities in reinforcing its commitment to a cleaner, greener Lagos.

The underwriting firm said this is in line with this year’s global theme for environmental day celebration which is “Beat Plastic Pollution,” The initiative brought together over 50 volunteers including staff from Prudential Zenith Life, LAWMA, and LASWA who gathered at the Five Cowrie Creek for a coastal cleanup and public awareness drive.

Managing Director/CEO of Prudential Zenith Life Insurance, Funmilayo Omo, emphasised that “Sustainability is fundamental to how we deliver value. “At Prudential Zenith Life, protecting lives means more than offering insurance; it means safeguarding the planet we all share. We are proud to stand alongside LAWMA and LASWA to demonstrate the power of partnerships in driving positive environmental change’, she stated.

She said the initiative was part of Prudential Zenith Life’s broader goal to build resilient communities in the areas where it operates, creating a more sustainable, inclusive, and responsible future.

Highlights of the partnership includes:

Removal of over three tonnes of plastic waste from key lagoon locations,

Donation of cleaning tools such as drag rakes, gloves, rainboots, and waste-trapping nets to support sustained environmental management

Educational outreach sessions on waste segregation, recycling, and marine ecosystem protection

Speaking, Head Marine Department, LAWMA Lanre Shashore, underscores the need for collective action in addressing environmental challenges.

“Today, we didn’t just clean–we educated and inspired.” he said.

Also LASWA General Manager Mr. Damilola Emmanuel added, “Our waterways are vital to Lagos’ identity and economy. This collaboration is a meaningful step toward preserving them for future generations.”

For Prudential Zenith Life, World Environment Day 2025 is not a one-off event but part of a continuous effort to foster environmental sustainability and resilience. Through monthly cleanups, community education, and support for green innovations, the company said it was actively working to shape a more sustainable future.