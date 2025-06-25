Otu Laments Worsening Influx of Refugees into C’River

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has raised concerns over the growing humanitarian burden caused by the influx of refugees into the state, a situation he said is taking a toll on the state government.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Chief of Mission to Nigeria, Ms. Dimanche Sharon, at the State Executive Council Chamber in Calabar, Governor Otu described the situation as increasingly unsustainable. He disclosed that Cross River is currently hosting over 50,000 refugees, mostly from neighbouring Cameroon, placing severe pressure on already limited state resources.

“Migration may come with opportunities globally, but in our context, it’s a heavy humanitarian and economic burden. Cross River has become a refuge for thousands fleeing conflict and we are struggling to keep up,” the governor said.

Otu appealed for enhanced international collaboration in refugee management, psychosocial support services, and improved cross-border coordination. He also highlighted the peaceful and organized nature of the state, describing it as an emerging economy with vast potential for investment, innovation, and global partnerships.

“Cross River is one of the most peaceful and socially organized states in Nigeria. We are eager to collaborate with partners like IOM to turn our challenges into opportunities,” he said.

The governor welcomed IOM’s interest in partnering with the newly established Cross River State Diaspora Commission and expressed the state’s readiness to co-develop a comprehensive migration and refugee response programme, backed by data, technology, and sustainable financing models.

In her remarks, the IOM Chief of Mission, Sharon, praised the governor for his leadership and hospitality, sharing her personal reflections on the warmth and promise she experienced upon arriving in Nigeria and, more recently, in Cross River.

“We need to retell the story of Nigeria and especially of places like Cross River,” she said. “What I have seen here is diversity, peace, and tremendous potential. The world needs to hear this version.”

Ms. Sharon reaffirmed IOM’s commitment to strengthening its presence and support in Cross River. She cited key areas for collaboration including displacement tracking, human trafficking prevention, border management, and Diaspora engagement to drive development through remittances and community investments.

“We are eager to work with your government to develop a flagship programme that reflects Cross River’s unique context,” she said. “With data-driven planning, private sector engagement, and diaspora inclusion, we can co-create a model others can learn from.”

The IOM currently operates in 25 states across Nigeria and has pledged to deepen its work in Cross River, given its strategic position and growing migration challenges.