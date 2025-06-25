Moses Simon Completes Paris FC Medical, Set to be Unveiled 

*To earn €75k per week for the next three years

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Super Eagles forward, Moses Simon has completed medical and is set to join newly promoted Paris FC in a three-year deal till 2028 worth €7million.

According to top transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Simon’s six-year romance with Nantes has come to an end and is set to start a new life at the French capital city club.

“Moses Simon has just completed his medical at Paris FC today after deal done with Nantes for €7m,” the transfer expert wrote on his @FabrizioRomano handle on X yesterday.

Apart from the €7million agreed with Nantes, Moses Simon has also reached personal terms believed to be worth double what he currently earns.

The Nigerian international winger who currently earns around €38k per week at Nantes will get double that figure at about €75k per week – the highest pay Cheque he has ever received in his career.

Simon who will clock 30 years next month has been a key figure for Nantes since joining them from Levante — initially on loan in 2019 before making the move permanent a year later.

He has amassed 201 appearances for the Canaries, scoring 33 goals and providing 42 assists — a club record for combined contributions in all competitions.

Last season, Simon scored eight goals and 10 assists in 32 Ligue 1 matches, playing a vital role in helping Nantes avoid relegation.

However, with just a year left on his current deal and no agreement reached over a contract extension, both club and player appear ready to part ways.

Despite interest from other Ligue 1 sides and clubs across Europe and the United States, Simon is reportedly drawn to Paris FC’s ambitious project.

Confidants of the Benue State born footballer told THISDAY last night that Moses is particularly interested in remaining in France because he’s on the verge of securing the French citizenship which will give him dual nationality.