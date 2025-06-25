LASUBEB Chairman Celebrates Youth Talent as Lagos Wins 2025 South-West BESS Contest

Funmi Ogundare

Lagos State has emerged as the winner of the 2025 South-West Basic Education Schools Sport (BESS) competition, which aims to showcase the talents of students in sports.

The state came first with nine gold, five silver, and five bronze medals, while Ondo came second with seven gold, seven silver, and five bronze medals. Ekiti and Osun States emerged in third and fourth positions, respectively, with five gold, five silver, and six bronze medals, and one gold, three silver, and seven bronze medals.

Speaking at the grand finale at the Yaba College of Technology Sports Complex in Lagos, the Chairman of the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB), Dr. Hakeem Shittu, described the competition as a beacon of hope for Nigeria’s future in sports and education.

He emphasised that sports must be recognised not merely as recreation but as a fundamental pillar of basic education that fosters resilience, teamwork, discipline, and national cohesion.

The event attracted educators, officials, and over 370 participating pupils from Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti and Ondo States.

The competition, organised by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), the Nigeria School Sports Federation (NSSF), and the South-West State Universal Basic Education Boards, showcased young talents in track and field, football, and board games.

Shittu lauded the dedication of all stakeholders in making the event a success, saying that it exemplifies the shared vision of inclusive and quality basic education across the region.

To the young athletes, he said, “Whether you emerge as champions today or not, you have all won by participating, learning, and representing your schools and states with great honour.”

He called on stakeholders and parents to continue nurturing the talents displayed at the competition, adding that events like BESS are helping raise a generation that is intellectually sound, physically fit, morally upright, and socially responsible.

“As we witness the final contests of this spirited competition, let today be a celebration of sportsmanship, new friendships, and the enduring power of unity in diversity,” Shittu said.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Jamiu Alli-Balogun, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to developing future sports stars from public schools by integrating sports into the core of basic education.

He described the event as a vital platform to energise pupils across public primary and secondary schools while nurturing both their physical and intellectual development.

He stated that initiatives like BESS are designed not only to discover athletic talent but also to promote healthy living, teamwork, and discipline among schoolchildren.

He also encouraged continued investment in school sports, stating that it would help identify future champions who can represent Nigeria on the global stage.