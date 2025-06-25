Insecurity: 200 Vigilance Members  Moved to IBB  Varsity in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Following the attack by armed robbers on the IBB University Lapai, Niger State, leading to the death of Abdulwahab Jafar a 200 level Chemistry Student on Monday the government has deployed 200 armed men of the local vigilance to the university campus to restore adequate security.

In addition the government also approved the establishment of security checkpoints for the institution.

A statement by the Deputy Registrar Information, Mr. Baba Akote, said the decisions were part of steps taken by the government and the institution to restore normalcy to the university after a stakeholders meeting.

Other steps taken include: “ stricter landlord regulations to ensure secured student accommodations, collaboration with the Niger State Urban Development Board to address unapproved lodges, provision of a new transformer to restore power supply, logistical supports for security patrols as well as coordinated patrols and setting up of student security committees in addition to mandatory possession of student identity cards.”

Meanwhile, the university management suspended lectures on Tuesday and Wednesday (today) in honour of the slain student.