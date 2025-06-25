  • Wednesday, 25th June, 2025

Former Lawmaker, Nwogu, Felicitates Gbajabiamila at 63

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

A former Member of the Federal House of Representatives, Honourable Chidi Nwogu, has sent felicitations to the Chief of Staff to the President of Nigeria, Rt Hon. Femi Gbajabiamilla CFR, on the occasion of his 63rd birthday.
Hon Nwogu who was at the lower chamber of the National Assembly same time Gbajabiamilla was Speaker, used the occasion of his birthday to pray for his well-being.
“I wish to once more use this opportunity to remind you that since ever providence brought my family and yours together in friendship and as colleagues in the National Assembly, you have truly exemplified to me a true definition of trustworthy friendship.
“One enviable character trait anyone who has come across you will always attest to, and which I can confirm as one of the strongest pillars that has held together our relationship, is your straightforward and principled stand on your words and issues,” stressed the former lawmaker.
Nwogu prayed for God’s continued protection and upliftment of Gbajabiamilla to greater heights in the affairs of the country and beyond.
“I will continue to commit you to Almighty God to guide you in your diligent service to nation and mankind for many more years to come, ” concludes Nwogu in the birthday message to the former Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.