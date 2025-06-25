Former Lawmaker, Nwogu, Felicitates Gbajabiamila at 63

A former Member of the Federal House of Representatives, Honourable Chidi Nwogu, has sent felicitations to the Chief of Staff to the President of Nigeria, Rt Hon. Femi Gbajabiamilla CFR, on the occasion of his 63rd birthday.

Hon Nwogu who was at the lower chamber of the National Assembly same time Gbajabiamilla was Speaker, used the occasion of his birthday to pray for his well-being.

“I wish to once more use this opportunity to remind you that since ever providence brought my family and yours together in friendship and as colleagues in the National Assembly, you have truly exemplified to me a true definition of trustworthy friendship.

“One enviable character trait anyone who has come across you will always attest to, and which I can confirm as one of the strongest pillars that has held together our relationship, is your straightforward and principled stand on your words and issues,” stressed the former lawmaker.

Nwogu prayed for God’s continued protection and upliftment of Gbajabiamilla to greater heights in the affairs of the country and beyond.

“I will continue to commit you to Almighty God to guide you in your diligent service to nation and mankind for many more years to come, ” concludes Nwogu in the birthday message to the former Speaker of the House of Representatives.