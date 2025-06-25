Delta Monarch Calls For Probe Into Protest Against Tompolo’s Firm

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Chairman of the Host Communities Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (HOSCON) and Elders Advisory Council, HRM Obukowho Monday Whiskey, has called for an investigation into those behind protests aimed at discrediting the achievements of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL).

He condemned what he called a sponsored protest against Tantita Security Services Limited with the intention to sabotage the economy of the country.

The Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom, at a media chat in Asaba Wednesday tasked the Federal Government and security agencies to launch an immediate investigation into those behind the protest, which he claims is aimed at sabotaging national oil and gas infrastructure for selfish gain.

The Niger Delta monarch questioned the motives behind the campaign against Tantita, a private security firm contracted by the Federal Government to protect oil and gas installations in the region.

He argued that those protesting the company’s operations are effectively exposing their involvement in crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

“Their activity is nothing short of criminals openly identifying their intentions and those behind the unending pipeline vandalism and oil theft,” King Whiskey said.

“How could anyone who wishes this country well carry out such an evil campaign without shame or regard for the consequences?”

He emphasised that while several security companies were awarded similar contracts with minimal results, only Tantita has delivered a visible and positive impact.

“Why is Tantita the target?” the monarch asked. “When did good job performance become a crime in Nigeria?”

King Whiskey noted the dire state of the Niger Delta environment, including pollution, the destruction of aquatic life, and dwindling oil production, largely attributed to the activities of oil thieves.

He praised Tantita’s efforts, under the leadership of High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, also known as Tompolo, for restoring sanity to the region.

“Tompolo’s courage and commitment to safeguarding critical national assets should be commended, not condemned. Tantita has ended the criminal enterprise of those now sponsoring protests,” he said.

The monarch called for the expansion of Tantita’s operational scope to enable the company to employ more young people and cover additional areas in the region.

He pointed to the visible environmental recovery — including cleaner waterways and the return of aquatic life — as proof of the company’s effectiveness.

“Sabotaging such progress is unacceptable. Ethnic sentiments and tribal bigotry should not interfere with performance. We must applaud success, not attack it,” he said.